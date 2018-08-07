Luchador Libre Creates Happy Indie Pop

If you're making pop music, you can either get your beats in order, get your hooks ready, or go do something like no one else is doing. The last one, is the route that Kingwood's Luchador Libre has taken on his debut album, Bit By Bit in which he mixes chip tune elements into folky indie pop.

Opening with the ultra-catchy sounds of "Friend Zone," the song in so many ways reminds you of bands like The Rentals, Apples In Stereo, or even Of Montreal mixed with acts like Get Up Kids or Weezer. The lyrics peppered with video game refrerences are pretty funny. The electronic elements continue on "Apple of My Eye," where the almost They Might Be Giants sounds of the vocals intertwine with the pop hooks.

Things stay catchy on the track "Single," where the music tends a little closer to third wave emo. The music is essentially indie folk pop, but with the electronic elements and nerd references, Luchador Libre takes things further than previous nerd music groups had. Even the tender track "Monomania" has elements that hop on and off the track that steer it from folk pop ballad, and closer to slow pop.