Mariah Carey, ASMR Superstar

The first time I heard Mariah Carey’s vocal run at the end of “Vision of Love” — the one where she stretches notes in the word “all” into something only an especially skilled and graceful contortionist could shape — I was sitting in the driver’s seat of my Jeep Cherokee. It was 1990, the year the song was released. I braked the vehicle so I could feel a trillion tiny ants break into a swift and gleeful march across my scalp. Listening to Carey sing evoked this thrilling sensation, one I’d encountered on occasion since I started listening to music as a kid.

Back then, I didn’t know then there was a name for this feeling. Mariah Carey’s eponymous debut album appeared around the same time as the World Wide Web. In the 30 years since, both have become global sensations. Carey’s forged a legendary career. She’s one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with more than 200 million albums sold. She’s outranked only by The Beatles in terms of Billboard No. 1 singles. Carey will be performing several of those beloved songs when she plays Smart Financial Centre this Friday night.

The Internet has also had a good run since “Vision of Love” introduced listeners to Carey. Apparently, many people had also experienced the weird feeling that had me rooted to the spot while listening to the song that first time. As the Web connected us all, people began to share stories and trade notes on this phenomenon. It was ultimately dubbed “autonomous sensory meridian response,” or ASMR for short. And, it turns out, Mariah Carey is something of a superstar in the ASMR community, just as she is in the music world.