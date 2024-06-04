Matt Hubbard Celebrates Release of Grandpa's Piano

An instrument, old or new, can carry with it a distinct sound and spirit singular to itself and it’s up to the person playing it to bring out the soul of the object to create music.
Austin based musician Matt Hubbard seems to be able to do anything musically as a multi instrumentalist, vocalist, composer and producer, but for his latest release he focused in on one instrument, the piano.
Grandpa’s Piano will be released on June 7 and Hubbard will celebrate the release with a performance at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge on Wednesday, June 5 with a full band. Hubbard was able to record and release on vinyl, along with accompanying sheet music thanks to a City of Austin Economic Development Grant.
“I do a lot of stuff,” says Hubbard from the grounds of the Kerrville Folk Festival where he performed with Joe King Carrasco, one of the many established artists that frequently tap Hubbard to bring his magic to their live shows.
He describes exploring the after hours camp grounds with his accordion at night to join many of the after hour jam sessions in the weeks long festival and it’s clear that this would be the perfect setting for Hubbard and his many talents.
“I studied experimental electronic music composition and a lot of avant-garde experimental music so I've definitely gone there doing far out, weird, noise jazz and all that stuff, but on my own I enjoy traditional roots music.”
Grandpa’s Piano is not like anything anyone would expect from an artist like Hubbard. For this project, he took inspiration from the 1950's Cable & Co baby grand piano owned by his maternal grandfather, Grandpa James. That piano now resides in Hubbard’s home and he used it as part of a weekly series on Facebook during the COVID shutdown.
On the old family heirloom his mother and her brothers learned to play on, he wrote nine songs which reflect at times his roots in the experimental and improvisation while balancing out with more classic sounds, all while reflecting the warmth and soul that can only come from really knowing an instrument as if it were family.
When asked if he ever felt he was channeling his grandfather, who he never met, Hubbard says, "I guess I always feel like I'm channeling the ancestors whenever I play any music," adding that though he's heard stories about his grandfather it's always fun to imagine what he was like.
For Grandpa’s Piano Hubbard let the notes flow freely at times and other times took a more structured approach even re-working two songs from his previous albums with an instrumental version of "Emily & Lucy" from his Live at C-Boy's album.
The album features two carefully crafted bookend tracks making the album go in a full circle of reflecting on the journey of improvisation between the two title tracks with the later taking on a different perspective of the original melody.
“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel with anything,” says Hubbard. “I just like to make music and make people happy being myself.”
Make people happy he does, as the long list of musicians he has worked with is as impressive as the wide array of instruments he plays.
Originally from Michigan, he describes growing up in a household where his young parents bought a piano before buying a couch and had three main things kids must learn: how to swim, first aid and playing the piano.
Hubbard moved to Austin in 1994 after he and his twin sister studied music at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Right away he fell into the perfect crowd as he describes quickly meeting none other than Texas god Willie Nelson.
Hubbard befriended and collaborated with Kimmie Rhodes, whose husband was Joe Gracey, the legendary KOKE-FM disk jockey who coined the famous “cosmic cowboy” name for Nelson’s movement.
He played his first gig in the new city with Rhodes and her son, who was playing with Paula Nelson at the time. When it was time to form a band for her, Hubbard was recruited and went on to produce her first album Coming Home in 1996.
The process led Hubbard to Bobbie Nelson’s home, where he also met Willie that same day. As Gracey, who was also in the mix, set up a computer for recording, Hubbard was able to be help out as they were using the same programs he had studied in college.
The group bonded musically and Hubbard went on to produce Nelson’s Rainbow Connection which was recently re-released by Nelson himself. The whole experience set the path for Hubbard to plant his roots at the Luck Studios.
“I was there for like 20 years so that was a great way to get introduced into the Austin music scene.” Hubbard currently has taken over Ray Benson's old studio and has re-named it Old Wheel Studios.
Throughout the years, Nelson became family to Hubbard and much of the wisdom passed on to him from the living legend continues to serve him well as he applied it to Grandpa’s Piano.
“Willie told me, ‘Don’t edit out all the character.’ and I always keep that in mind when I'm working with music,” says describing how the phrase helps to fight the temptation to make things sound perfect in the studio.
“He also said to try to record things you can play live which I did with this piano record and the gospel album,” referring to his 2017 release Nobody’s Fault But Mine which he made for his father who requested he record a traditional album. “Willie also said, 'Don't do anything I did,'” he laughs.
Hubbard has worked with a wide array of artists including Edie Brickell, Rickie Lee Jones, Golden Dawn Arkestra, 7 Walkers with Bill Kreutzmann from the Grateful Dead, Papa Mali and George Porter Junior from The Meters. Most recently, Hubbard contributed to the big guy from Beaumont Jesse Dayton’s latest album, The Hard Way Blues.
“I've just always played with older musicians and Grandpa's Piano is sort of that way. I really do like helping other bands and recording people, being a session musician and playing live. I just like music so I never had a grand master plan or anything. I’m just letting it all happen.”
Matt Hubbard will perform on Wednesday, June 5 at Shoeshine Charley's Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, 8 p.m., $10. Grandpa's Piano will be available for purchase and streaming on June 7.