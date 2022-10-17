Judas Priest! It's the Good Book According to Halford!

When Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford released his autobiography in 2020, it really lived up to its title.
In Confess, he charted not only his journey in one of the greatest and most influential heavy metal bands of all time, but also his incredible self-doubt, long periods of substance abuse and—most notably—living for decades as a closeted gay man at the forefront of a genre whose fans (he thought) would not accept his truth.
But when he finally came out in 1998 it was…not the bombshell he thought it would be. The vast majority of his fans still loved him, and more than a few didn’t find it surprising at all (perhaps the years of wearing leather with studs, chaps, and caps weren’t seen as just stage fashion…).
It was an engaging and entertaining read, and Halford (with the help of uncredited-on-the-cover co-writer Ian Gittins) was equally so. The pair’s new tome, Biblical: Rob Halford’s Heavy Metal Scriptures (288 pp., $29, Hachette Books) is the perfect companion piece, looser and even more wry and humorous.
The book features bite-sized reflections, opinions, and memories in scores and scores of areas, all linked by a biblical theme. Hence, “Book of Genesis” covers Halford early life and career; “Books of Psalms and Testaments” on songs and album covers; “Book of Pilgrimages” about life on the road; “Book of Disciples” on fans; and “Book of Rituals and Services” on headbanging, devil’s horns, and…merchandising!
And it’s not difficult to see why the “Book of Temptations” is in there. “I would have been an alcoholic whether I was in a metal band or not,” Halford writes. “But being in a band certainly helped me on my way.” He also snorted enough cocaine in the ‘80s to make him an honorary member of Fleetwood Mac.
Some of this was touched on in Confess, but here Halford offers more of his own subjective views and opinions. And there’s plenty of new nuggets. Like how in 1986 a woman in a record store autograph lined plopped down her two babies for Halford to put his marker to (after consultation with his band mates, though, he didn’t).
Or how Priest favorites like “Painkiller” and “Heavy Duty” were inspired by Halford’s household items like aspirin and his washing machine. Or how Halford has set off many an airport metal detector with his…penis piercings.
He’s also jokes about his sexuality, noting that he once encountered grits on a backstage buffet, which to him tasted like a mouthful of sperm. “I mean, there’s a place for that…but it’s not the dressing room meal!” he writes.
Overall, Halford’s “sermons from the mount of heavy metal” will attract even the non-hardcore Judas Priest fan because so much is applicable to others in the genre. Some of it skirts very close to Spinal Tap territory—a film that he frequently mentions is a close-to-the-bone and LOL favorite of his.
Next month, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (though not in the main "Performers" category, but for "Musical Excellence"—the lines get blurry...). What will happen onstage in either live performance or during the induction speeches with estranged guitarist K.K. Downing along will keep metal fans glued to that HBO screen. We also spoke with Halford in 2008. He was calling Houston from—of all places—Bucharest, Romania!
Today at 71, the “Metal God” may have to (understandably) adjust his vocal pitch a bit on the band’s current “50 Years of Heavy Metal” tour (it stops in Houston November 29 at the 713 Music Hall). And he recently successfully battled prostate cancer. Toward the end of the book, Halford projects that Judas Priest will put out one more new studio album and hit the road—perhaps for the last time?
But even if his singing career ends, the entertaining and convivial Halford has a bright future as one of the “wrist merchants” (his term for music journalists who, uh, attack their keyboards and produce an, um “froth” of words…). Or—gasp—even a YouTube or Spotify podcast host!