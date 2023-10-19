Down Home and Through the Lens: The Story of Chris Strachwitz and Arhoolie Records

When Chris Strachwitz died earlier this year at the age of 91, his name was probably not familiar except to a specific school of record liner note readers and aficionados of certain types of musical genres.
Music that he literally spent a lifetime searching out, recording, producing, promoting, and sharing his enthusiasms for, mostly as the founder and Key Man of label Arhoolie Records. He’s the guy that esteemed music journalist Joel Selvin calls in this book’s deep and lengthy essay “the single most important and formidable folklorist of his generation.”
But wherever Strachwitz traveled in this country, be it leading him down deserted country roads, former plantations, run down juke joints, ratty apartments and strange streets, he always carried a camera. Which probably made many even many locals more wary of this White dude with a heavy German accent and a lot of enthusiasm. A lot.
Over 150 of those amazing photos—mostly informal and never before widely seen—were taken over the span of decades and are collected in Arhoolie Records: Down Home Music—The Stories and Photographs of Chris Strachwitz (240 pp., $40, Chronicle Books). Most of the images are surprisingly crisp and clear as any modern JPEG file.
Selvin contributes a comprehensive and illuminating 20,000-word essay about the man, the label, and the music. He and Strachwitz collaborated on the captions prior to the sonic seeker’s death.
Houston has a starring role in the book because it was Ground Zero for Strachwitz’s travelings, the destination for his very first music and fact-finding trip in the summer of 1959.
Strachwitz would return to Houston many times to record and meet not only Hopkins, but others musician including the blues man’s “cousin” Clifton Chenier. Chenier would go on to be the rarely disputed master of an entirely different genre, zydeco. Several of the photos in the book were taken on the streets of Houston and inside homes, recording studios and clubs.
And when it was sold in 2016, the label’s history, legacy and tapes came under the direction not of a music biz raider or corporate entity, but the Smithsonian Institution itself, which runs it to this day. And the Arhoolie Foundation continues his work.
There are also quotes from others praising Strachwitz and the Arhoolie story, including Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, Ry Cooder and another famous Houstonian.
“Chris Strachwitz is a heroic figure if there ever was,” notes ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. “This book gets to the root of roots music and tells the story of Arhoolie most brilliantly. Arhoolie all right!”
Opening this book is akin to opening a treasure chest for the fan of roots…err, down home music. And each page reveals a new gem.