John Cowan Gets Chatty with Fellow Pickers and Grinners

If you’ve gone to see the Doobie Brothers in concert anytime since 2010 (and for a spell during the mid-‘90s), you couldn’t miss John Cowan.With his distinctive white hair and goatee, he’s been front and center thumping his bass and adding a strong tenor voice to many of their best-known hits like “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Black Water,” “What a Fool Believes” and “China Grove.”But to fans of bluegrass music, Cowan holds an entirely different place and role. He—along with bandmates from the ‘70s/’80s group New Grass Revival—are in that genre’s Hall of Fame, after all.The NGR was at the forefront (some say invented) the “jam grass” sound that married the traditional country and rural bluegrass sounds of a Bill Monroe or Flatt and Scruggs with the countrified rock approach of the Grateful Dead or New Riders of the Purple Sage.Now, Cowan can add author to his resume with the publication (with co-writer Jimmy Schwartz) ofIt’s partly a memoir, about Cowan’s life and musical journey beginning at a very young age when he joined New Grass Revival as a singer/bassist. It was at a time when traditional fans of the genre didn’t take too kindly to their more modern approach to the music—or their “hippie looks.”Cowan writes of playing on plenty of festival stages and waiting shortly after the start of their set for “Chair Snapping Time.” Or when audience members decided they had enough of their newfangled approach to an oldfangled music, would fold up their lawn chairs loudly, and leave.But if he felt down, Cowan could take comfort in the words spoken to him after a New Grass Revival concert by the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, who actually started his career as a bluegrass player and would return to the music for the rest of his life: “Man, you’re a!”Fortunately, the band under the leadership of founder Sam Bush and later, with incredible musicianship of banjo superstar Béla Fleck, found an audience and even crossed into mainstream country for a bit.But the bulk ofare transcriptions of interviews that Cowan has conducted with a series of famous musical friends he’s either recorded or performed with over the years, or greatly admired.They include fellow New Grass Revival bandmates, but also stars of country, Americana, rock and soul including Lorretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, Bonnie Bramlett, Chris Hillman (Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers), Jim Messina (Poco), Robert Lamm (Chicago), Justin Hayward (Moody Blues) and even soul man Sam Moore. Along with names known only to liner note readers like Gordon Stoker (of vocal group the Jordanaires).He also conducted one of the final interviews with the late legendary Leon Russell, a former employer of the New Grass Revival.As a friend and/or fellow musician, Cowan is a genial and affable questioner—his subjects are clearly comfortable with him. And even if many of the stories he elicits from his subjects are familiar territory and have been told often, there are plenty of nuggets of new information, at times surprising even Cowan.And who knew that Cowan was offered the lead singer/bassist position in Chicago after the 2018 departure of Jeff Coffey, but the sides couldn’t come to an agreement and the offer was mysteriously taken off the table?One nitpick: The storied Nashville singer/songwriter mentioned several times in the text is Mickey Newbury, not Newberry.With humility, grace and a keen eye from both a fan and a working musician’s perspective, Cowan and Schwartz have certainly written a comfortable fireside musical chat in book form.