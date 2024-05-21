Michael McDonald Remembers Steely Dan, Doobies and Motown Soul in New Memoir

click to enlarge Book cover

click to enlarge McDonald's early band The Guild in 1970: Rich Lang, Terry Duggar, Michael McDonald, Jim Lang, Bill Ulkus and Denny Henson. Photo by Blytham Ltd/John Baruck

click to enlarge McDonald and singer Amy Holland in the studio, 1983. McDonald was producing her record and they would later marry. Photo by Henry Diltz

click to enlarge Michael McDonad and co-author Paul Reiser today. Photo by Scarlett McDonald

He possesses one of the most recognizable voices in Classic Rock. A voice that stretches from a rich, buttery and slightly grizzly baritone to a piercing howl of a tenor. And he’s a pretty damn good songwriter and keyboardist as well.So, whether he’s singing backup for Steely Dan, fronting the Doobie Brothers, or delivering blue-eyed R&B soul as a solo artist, you know Michael McDonald’s tones the minute they hit your ear.But what even his fans probably don’t know are the ups and downs of his life in more detail. That changes with the publication of his autobiography,He tells his story in life and music with co-author Paul Reiser. Yes, that Paul Reiser, the actor/comedian/author who is also a close personal friend of his now completely white-haired-and-bearded neighbor.McDonald’s first public performance came at the age of five when he stood up at one of the bars his father frequented (which is a story of its own…) to belt out, bizarrely, “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.” Dad—who possessed a fine voice of his own and sang locally—beamed. Though McDonald’s relationship with both of his parents would be…complicated.His love of music flourished as he transitioned through a series of teen bands, finally landing in California where he laid down tracks for a debut solo record…that was never released. The dream was over before it began, and it was back to the Ferguson/St. Louis area.But a return to California and some hardscrabble pickup gigs and studio sessions kept him at least in his usual lunch of Ding Dongs and Diet Dr. Pepper. But it also gave McDonald access to drugs and alcohol—which he began using (and abusing) with greater frequency, which he would do even at the height of his success and after.Part of the impetus to escape laid with his personality. By admission, he was often detached, with one foot out the door in any situation and suffering from (amazingly, to this day) some sort of Imposter Syndrome.Studio ace musician Jeff Porcaro, who would later go on to co-found Toto, recommended McDonald to his pals in Steely Dan, and the awestruck kid barely out of his teens would go on to (briefly) tour and later record with them (mostly memorably singing audible backup on “Bad Sneakers” and “Peg”).As his drug use escalated, it led to as least one (now) funny episode with Dan co-founder Walter Becker. Trying to be more ‘70s Walter Whites, the pair decided to sink money into buying some cocaine, which they would cut up, sell for a profit, and even have some left for themselves.Unfortunately, they kept snorting their supply and drinking tequila until it was all gone, and days had gone by. Becker left McDonald’s apartment, only to return later—accompanied by LAPD officers—who asked the keyboardist “Does this belong to you?” They had responded to a call of “some crazy dude” knocking out nearby windows and calling his name. All because an annihilated Becker had forgotten where McDonald lived.In his second instance of an amazing job referral, former Steely Dan and then-current Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter recommended McDonald as a “temporary replacement” for their ailing singer (and guitarist) Tom Johnston.The temporary quickly became permanent, and the more jazz/R&B/AOR McDonald version of the Doobies would go on to massive commercial success, sold out concerts, and more awards than they could count. The band’s string of hits would include “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “It Keeps You Runnin’” “Real Love,” “Minute by Minute,” and the song that gives this book its title.Fans of the band will have hoped for more detailed and nuanced stories about The Doobie Years, but there’s a paucity in the narrative other than some road stories, and little about McDonald’s relationships with his bandmates.The “official” Doobies bio by Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston,also seemed to skimp on more than surface stories, leaving someone out there left to pen any definitive book on the band.One interesting tidbit concerns his very name. McDonald had gone by “Mike” his entire life. But on introducing him at his very first Doobies concert, Patrick Simmons called him “Michael.” Then so did a local newspaper report. And, it was Michael from then on!One factual nitpick: McDonald refers a couple of times to Tiran Porter as the band’s “original” bassist, which will come as a surprise to those who know the name Dave Shogren.Houston appears once in the narrative, the site of a show at the Summit that marked the final gig of the band’s 1979 tour, now with a rejiggered lineup. McDonald recalls the anxiety at the thought of returning home alone and away from the camaraderie of the band and its loyal crew. Left to his own unfocused devices, McDonald says he’s simply hang out all day in his bathrobe, get high and order pizza.There easy flowing are incidents of joy (his meeting and courting wife Amy, though they originally were dating other people) and disappointment (an encounter with his musical hero, Ray Charles).McDonald would find solo success after leaving the Doobies (“I Keep Forgettin’ [Every Time You’re Near]” “Yah Mo B There,” “Sweet Freedom”). But his drug and booze abuse escalated to the point where he’s show up late and loaded to his own wife’s family therapy sessions while she herself was in rehab.Both would clean up and McDonald would find a left-field resurgence with a trio of Motown/soul cover records. He’s currently back with the Doobies on the third year of their 50th anniversary tour, which makes a second stop in Houston at the Woodlands Pavilion on June 30.is a revealing read, and has a conversational, easy tone that goes down as easily to the reading eyes as McDonald’s voice does to the listening ears.And even Paul Rudd’s electronics salesman character in the film—who threatens to “Yah Mo burn this place to the ground” if he’s forced to hear another video loop of the singer at the behest of his McDonald-loving boss—would approve.