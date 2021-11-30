Battle Of The Bands Between Suffers And Tank And The Bangas

“It’s very much a revue style,” explains Kam Franklin, front woman of The Suffers. “We are not going to be doing our standard set that people might be used to seeing us do. We are going to be doing a little bit of each other's songs, some cover songs, some of our own music and we are going to be bringing out special guests.”
“It’s going to be a really strong showcase of Texas and Louisiana music and just a real true showcase in sisterhood and the bonds between both bands,” she adds.
“The respect that both bands have for one another is just really beautiful and I’m just really glad to know them as people. We’ve toured together and we haven't really gotten to see each other because of COVID so it’s been really lovely to reconnect with everyone.”
“It’s going to be a really strong showcase of Texas and Louisiana music and just a real true showcase in sisterhood and the bonds between both bands.”tweet this
The event will have two stages facing each other. Each stage will be decorated to match the battling bands' home state with room for the audience in between the two stages. The evening will also feature many special guests including Paul Wall and Big Freedia who will host the event and set up each of the four rounds of competition.
“As soon as the show starts you're going to be entertained by our incredible hosts, who in their own right are incredible musicians, legends, mentors and friends. Having that be what starts the show is going to bring out a completely different air of environment between us. This is going to be a very immersive show.”
The show will feature four back to back rounds. Each round will show off a different facet of the participating bands' talents as they both play the same cover song for round one. Round two will have the bands start one of their own songs only to have their competitors take it over midway.
For round three each band will perform songs in distinct genres selected by the hosts and for the grand finale each band will bring out special guests for their performance.
“There will be special guests throughout the entire show,” clarifies Franklin. “So I really do hope that people get to get there on time and pay attention because if they’re not, they might miss something or somebody that they love. We are going to have guests from all over Texas and Louisiana so it'll be a really good time and I'm excited for people to get immersed in it.”
The winner will be decided by the audience and their level of applause for the participants. “There will be some kind of winner but I really do feel like all of us are winning no matter what,” says Franklin adding, “We are going to be having so much fun that it doesn't really matter.”
The event will also be for a good cause as ticket sales benefit Trae Tha Truth’s Houston based non profit Angel By Nature which serves to improve the lives of Houstonians in need.
“People need to see what our city is capable of,” says Franklin. “They need to see what we can do. I'm really grateful to Red Bull for making it possible and I'm excited for people to get to see what both bands are capable of and where we are going from here.”
The Suffers and Tank and the Bangas will perform in the Red Bull SoundClash on December 2 at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas, 8 p.m., $20.