Start Your Engines. Rodeo Houston Tickets Go on Sale at 10 a.m. Today

The online waiting room already opened at 9:30 a.m. today and the sale itself starts at 10 a.m. for tickets to see the Star Entertainers at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Go to rodeohouston.com to get your bid in for tickets to this year's show from February 25 to March 16.
Individual tickets are priced at $20 to start plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Upper Level: $20 Loge Level: $25. Lower Levels: A few performances may have a limited number of tickets, including scattered singles (no two seats together), available from $30 to $125. Of course, the rodeo cautions, season ticket holders have already had first dibs and on some shows the lower levels are pretty well filled.
From the rodeo:
A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, today, Jan. 10, 2019.
March 17, 2019, George Strait Concert-only Performance.
Rodeo ticket prices for the George Strait Concert-only performance start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
A 2-ticket purchase limit is set for the George Strait concert-only performance through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased via:
online at rodeohouston.com; via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices; by phone at 855.239.7207, beginning Friday, January 11 or; in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, January 11 at 10 a.m.
All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
And here's the lineup again:
Monday, Feb. 25 - Kacey Musgraves
Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Prince Royce
Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Armed Forces Day - Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, Feb. 28 - Luke Bryan
Friday, March 1 – Black Heritage Day - Cardi B
Saturday, March 2 - Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 3 - Panic! At The Disco
Monday, March 4 – First Responders Day - Old Dominion
Tuesday, March 5 - Camila Cabello
Wednesday, March 6 - Luke Combs
Thursday, March 7 - Tim McGraw
Friday, March 8 - Zedd
Saturday, March 9 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®: North America’s Champions - Kane Brown
Sunday, March 10 – Go Tejano Day - Los Tigres del Norte
Monday, March 11 - Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, March 12 - Kings of Leon
Wednesday, March 13 - Santana
Thursday, March 14 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 15 - Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 16 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® Championship - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 – Concert-only performance - George Strait, with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
