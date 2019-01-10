Start Your Engines. Rodeo Houston Tickets Go on Sale at 10 a.m. Today

Continue Reading

From the rodeo:

A 6-ticket purchase limit is set for all performances through the first day of public sales, today, Jan. 10, 2019.

March 17, 2019, George Strait Concert-only Performance.

Rodeo ticket prices for the George Strait Concert-only performance start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

A 2-ticket purchase limit is set for the George Strait concert-only performance through the first day of public sales, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Individual Rodeo tickets can be purchased via:

online at rodeohouston.com; via AXS mobile app, available for Android and Apple devices; by phone at 855.239.7207, beginning Friday, January 11 or; in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, January 11 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.