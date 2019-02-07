Brooks & Dunn Boot Scoot Their Way Back To RodeoHouston

This year, Brooks & Dunn will reunite for their first Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performance in nearly a decade. After 20 years of making music together, the Grammy-winning, platinum-selling country duo called it quits in 2010.

In a joint statement, they said it was “time to call it a day” and implored fans not to believe any rumors of animosity. Later that year, in an interview with USA Today, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn admitted that some feelings had been hurt during their time together but insisted that their split was amicable. Both artists wanted to pursue separate endeavors where they wouldn’t have to compromise with one another.