If you were a rock performer or band in the late ‘60s and ‘70s and wanted a cover for your record that was mysterious, arty, and a bit jarring all at the same time, then Hipgnosis was yougraphic design company.Founded by designer Storm Thorgerson and photographer Aubrey “Po” Powell, they churned out covers for Led Zeppelin (), Paul McCartney and Wings (), T. Rex (), Wishbone Ash (), Genesis () and a litany of others including Black Sabbath, Bad Company, 10cc, UFO, the Scorpions, Yes and AC/DC.Their most fruitful and famous collaborating partners though, were Pink Floyd. Hipgnosis did the bulk of their covers, including one of the most iconic in Classic Rock history—the rainbow prism of. That relationship began way back when they all went to school together. As teenagers, Thorgerson and Floyd’s Roger Waters even played on the same rugby team.The story of the company—and the fruitful-but-fractious relationship between its two founders on both personal and professional levels—is told in the new documentary from director Anton Corbijn,. It will show July 21-23 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.“We screen about 225 films a year, and while we have an art house identity, we show a lot of smaller documentaries like this,” says Ray Gomez, Assistant for Community Outreach & Administration Department of Film & Video at MFAH. “And this is about a time when rock and roll was the medium of youth. And if we don’t show something like this, it probably won’t get seen.”As Thorgerson died in 2013, it’s up to Powell to guide viewers through most of the narrative in recent filmed interviews. Though Thorgerson is featured in some archival footage and was himself the subject of the director Roddy Bogawa's 2011 docThe closeness but also push-and-pull of the pair comes out clear, and Powell emerges here as the “sane” one. And even while Thorgerson elicits plenty of admiration for his skills and vision from the talking heads, in a hilarious montage they also refer to him as (varyingly) “rude,” “difficult,” “annoying,” “cantankerous,” and a “pain in the ass.” The duo’s relationship is also likened to “chalk and cheese.”“I think collaboration part of the history, and that’s how these two people made their mark. They made this great work together. The mercurial guy like Storm and the more reasonable Po,” Gomez offers.“I found it bittersweet at the beginning where Po is showing all these record covers. And something like [Hipgnosis] was only possible in the analog era. Now,a content creator.”The doc features contemporary interview segments with A-list names who worked with the company including Paul McCartney, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, Graham Gouldman of 10cc, Peter Gabriel, and all three surviving members of Pink Floyd: David Gilmour, Roger Waters, and Nick Mason.Shot in black and white, the visuals are somewhat jarring as it serves to remind the viewer that these men are understandably no longer the Cute Mop Tops or Golden Gods of some half a century ago, but grizzled men in their 70s and even 80s whose faces show every bit of that aging.And it’s a stark reminder of mortality and the passage of time, especially when photos and videos are shown of their younger selves.One major theme is the lengths that Hipgnosis would go to in order to get a shot, achieving the same result that many 15-year-olds can easily do with Photoshop today.For the Nice’s 1971 albumPowell recalls flying to the Sahara Desert with 60 deflated English footballs that he would hand pump up (each taking 20 minutes) to position on the sand. And, as Thorgerson notes about to the cover of Pink Floyd’s, in those days if you wanted a photo of a man on fire, you had to actuallya man on fire to get it.“That has a [comparison] in film with location work. When you see the 1977movie, Tatooine is actually the Tunisian Desert. It’s not a green screen,” Gomez says. “It was also a movement away from always having the band on the cover. Pink Floyd put a cow on! It left an ambiguity for the listener to look at and fill with their own meaning.”For, Hipgnosis took a statue that Paul McCartney had recently purchased at a Christie's auction to the top of a snowy Swiss mountain—getting an image that could have been achieved much more cheaply in a London studio with pile of salt.But then again, that wouldn’t be Hipgnosis! Several artists mention the high costs of using the company, and it’s noted multiple times that Thorgerson paid scant attention to expenditures in pursuit of whatever artistic vision he was chasing.But perhaps the most famous story involves the cover of Pink Floyd’s. Based on a concept by Roger Waters, the idea was to fly the band’s new giant inflatable pig over England’s Battersea Power Station for an incredible image.Things were scrapped on Day One when the pig inflation didn’t work properly, but on Day Two the swine was afloat…and broke its single grounding line.The phrase “when pigs fly” became reality as a helicopter and UK government fighter jets were deployed to find the pig (which as it was made of plastic, was invisible on radar) and air traffic around nearby Heathrow Airport was halted. A police sniper hired to shoot down the pig just in case of this situation reportedly did not show up on Day Two as he wasn’t paid for Day One.Later that night, Powell got a call from an upset farmer who said the pig has landed in his field—and for them to come retrieve it fast as it was scaring his cows. For the final cover, Hipgnosis ended up pasting a previously-shot pig image in the air.Another theme of the doc is the vast difference between the function of a record cover then as compared to now. Oasis’ Noel Gallagher talks about how crucial the image was to the fan and the entire experience of a new record, while adding that his teenaged daughter has nothat records even have covers until he tells her it’s image of the little square on herwhen she listens to music.For Gomez—though not wanting to sound like Old Man Yelling at Clouds—he says something has been lost.“It was ato get an album and stare at the cover and read the liner notes down to the copyright notice,” the former rock drummer says, noting a special love forand Rush’sAnd that’s one of the things that led to the natural demise of Hipgnosis in the early ‘80s. Record companies and bands were no longer interested in expensive, arty covers and instead favored bright colors and photogenic shots of the musicians. So, Thorgerson, Powell, and a later, third partner (Peter Christopherson) closed up shop in 1983.“I go back again to the power of, both between [Storm and Po] and Hipgnosis and the bands. And how lasting those images were,” Gomez sums up. “I Googled ‘T-shirt’ and all this merchandise came up. And you know all of it isn’t licensed. II could get all my old concert T-shirts back!”Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)