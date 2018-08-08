Telephone Line: The Best Houston Music of The Week

On deck this week, plenty of entertaining options from Jeff Lynne's ELO, Vacationer, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Walker Lukens will all be on hand while locals like The Prettybads, Alone On The Moon, and Gio Chamba will round things out.

Tonight you can begin with the folk pop of Washington's He Is We over at House of Blues. The duo, known for catchy pop infused folk songs is supporting their latest release Fall out of Line from last year, and could make for a fun show. There's no word of openers for the all ages show, but that should change. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $14.

On Thursday the always welcomed and celebrated guitar sounds of Monte Montgomery will be on hand at The Heights Theater. With a full band in tow, the Austin-based performer will be here in support of his latest, Dragonfly, and should bring plenty of tunes to please all who attend. The singer songwriter sounds of Rob Baird will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $30.

Ski Mask The Slump God will bring his energy to Warehouse Live. Photo courtesy of UTA

Of course, over at Warehouse Live, the one and only hip hop of Ski Mask The Slump God will be on hand to drop a set. Ski Mask has definitely made his name known through Soundcloud, and his latest drop BEWARE THE BOOK OF ELI is definitely on point, and his sets are rumored to be bonkers. A support set from Bandhunta Izzy and Danny Towers will be on prior, while DJ Scheme will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $27.50 to $10, the latter being a meet and greet option.

Continental Club will get poppin' when Gio Chamba brings his high energy to the Main Street room. Chamba is easily one of the strongest live performers in town, and his latest single "Cobra Dinero" is pretty impressive. Oakland's Bang Data will be on beforehand for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Friday you can get going at Cactus for an in-store acoustic set from Dawes. These guys recently rocked The Continental Club after a rained out festival, and they'll be here ahead of their opening slot with Jeff Lynne's ELO. Their latest release, Passwords is a pretty splendid release, and should help fuel this all ages event. Start time 2 p.m.; Free.

Out at the Woodlands Pavilion, you can have a ball when the country tunes of Miranda Lambert returns to town. Lambert is always a solid performer, her sets are sprinkled with kindness and good times, and her latest release The Weight of These Wings is definitely a gem. Little Big Town will be on beforehand while The Steel Woods will go on prior. The all ages show will get opened by Canada's Tenille Townes. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $25 to $84.75.

Lil Ugly Mane will bring his hip hop from Virginia over to Satellite Bar. Here behind his latest THING S THATARE STUFF, he should make for the interesting performance hands down. The Teeta will be on hand as well while the punk of Houston's Dress Code will be on beforehand. Baby Blue & Draco Malfoy will also be on the bill, as will Sex Pill. The all ages show gets opened by Houston's Skourge. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

The Wheel Workers should get downtown filled with fun times. Photo by 5 A.M. Creative

In Market Square Park, Houston's The Wheel Workers will return to perform. With a new album due later this year, and their last effort Citizens being so amazing, this is a welcomed return. Aside from an energetic live show, this band will remind you of Pearl Jam and REM at the same time. The all ages show doesn't have openers. Start time 7 p.m.; Free.

If that's not your thing, you can soak up all of the good vibes and better melodies at Toyota Center, when Jeff Lynne brings the music of Electric Light Orchestra out for a very rare performance with Jeff Lynne's ELO. While Lynne will go down as one of the greatest modern composers, songwriters, and producers in rock history, his ELO tunes are hard not to love. Tracks like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Telephone Line," and "Turn to Stone" to name a few are epic tracks that stand the test of time. An opening set from Dawes will get the all ages and once in a lifetime show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $149.50.

In the green room at Warehouse Live, there's a pretty solid show featuring Facetime. Of course the high energy punk of Patterns will also be on the bill, as will a set from EYEAGAINST. Tokyo Gas Attack will also play while NAVA, also known as Justin Nava will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Pearland's Tears On Tape is playing their last round of shows until December. Photo by Dalton Randall

Satellite Bar will have the chill sounds of New York's Field Trip down to drop a set. Supporting their latest drop horror vacui, they should bring the chill wave vibes for sure. The bedroom sounds of Dallas' Broox will be on prior while the sad pop of Pearland's Tears On Tape will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8 to $10.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the fuzz punk of The Prettybads will get the room rockin'. With their debut album Meet The Prettybads, they'll remind you of Ramones without feeling like a rip off. The chip tune infused pop rock of Luchador Libre will be on beforehand, while the pop punk of Kemo For Emo will be on prior. The all ages show will get started by The Last Human. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Over at The Secret Group, you can join Alone On The Moon for their album release party. The metal of Houston's Pyreship will also be on hand while Dead Leslies will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

No Love Less will get Big Top rockin' for Alexis Kidd. Photo by Sarah Lechago

At Big Top you can celebrate David Ensminger's new book and support Alexis Kidd at the same time for the Rock N' Roll Decontrol Party. Sets from Texas Bombs, No Love Less, Screech of Death, Austin's The Fur Coats and more will all be on hand to perform at the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $10.

On Saturday the magic of Wild Moccasins returns home from tour to play an all ages show at Cactus. The Houston indie pop group dropped the pretty and hook heavy album Look Together recently, and they should be a fun way to spend your afternoon. Start time 3 p.m.; Free.

Later on at Warehouse Live in the ballroom, the Ninja Brian's All-Star Variety Luau Spectacular will take place. What that is has yet to be explained other than a performance from Ninja Brian of the band Ninja Sex Party. The all ages show has light details as well. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $17.

Mucky Duck will host the always wonderful sounds of Shake Russell. Russell, best known for his 1996 album Deep in the West, has been known for a while as a force in songwriting. His latest, Little Bright Band of Light is noteworthy as well. James Gilmer will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $28 to $30.

Only Beast will get things heated at Spruce Goose. Photo by Anthony Rathbun

Spruce Goose will get full of sound for Barkerpalooza. The 21 & up evening featuring a headlining performance from Houston's Only Beast should be worth heading out for, as their last album Again and their live shows are both pretty wonderful. The Social Flood, Cheers To Good Problems, and Run Program will all be on beforehand. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5 to $7.

At Notsuoh you can get down to the heavier rock of Houston's Cactus Flowers. The show will have Laredo's Owl's Clover on the bill as well while the 21 & up show is opened by Houston's Melting Pot. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

At White Oak Music Hall, the chill electronica mixed indie sounds of Vacationer will be around to perform. The Philadelphia four piece is here behind their beautiful new album Mindset, and their live sets are always noteworthy. LA's Sego will be on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

The Walker Lukens experience & Song Confessional will ignite Continental Club. Photo by Chris Corona

Continental Club will get all saucy when Houston born and Austin transplanted Walker Lukens brings his sultry indie rock back to town. Lukens, best known for a fun and lively show, has always made some version of danceable indie rock. His last album, last year's Tell It To The Judge was pretty masterful, as are his latest singles, "Baby," and "Tear It Out My Heart." Of course he'll have his Song Confessional on hand as well for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $12.

Sunday out at Dosey Doe, the always enlightening sounds of Marcia Ball will be on hand. The Louisiana born performer has made her name as a force in music over the years, and the "queen of swamp boogie" should delight all with her sounds. Emily Elbert will get the all ages show started. Doors at 5:30 p.m.; tickets $68 to $118, includes dinner.

On Tuesday you could swing by Cottonwood to catch a performance from Nathan Quick. Part of the space's Troubadour Tuesday series, Quick brings plenty to his live sets, and this year's The Other Side proves he has the chops to back things up. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 6 p.m.; Free.

That's about it for this week. No matter what, remember that not acting a fool and finding a safe ride home are what's best for everyone.