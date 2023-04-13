The Timeless Sound Of The Cactus Blossoms

“We don't always understand why someone points at us and picks us out or asks us to do something with them but we always say, ‘Yes please! You're amazing!’ and it's been a really cool way to learn and get to watch how other people do their thing and kind of absorb that,” adds Burkum.In 2022, the brothers also released, a four track interpretation of Dylan classics where the brothers put their own touch on the fellow Minnesotan's famous songs. “We love Bob Dylan,” says Torrey. “He kind of cracked my brain open as a teenager and really got me into music in a different way than I had ever been.”The brothers left the door open to record a possible volume two in the future.“I will say with Dylan, we love so many of his songs but part of how we choose the songs we were doing was, which songs can work for two people to sing because I don't think I can imagine us singing “Like A Rolling Stone” as a duet. I just don't think that would work. The songs narrowed themselves down as to which ones would work for us but I’m sure there are more.”