Five House-Rocking Concerts on the Hill at Miller Outdoor Theatre this August

It's a rush to see a favorite band live in concert: the anticipation, the merch, the energy and "buzz" from the crowd. But after too many stops on a tour the musicians will start to change up the hits, veering just enough from what was immortalized on vinyl (now digitally) that the song seems a pale copy of the original.

The folks at Classic Albums Live know just how that feels, and they've got a fix. Founder Craig Martin wants us to relive those vinyl memories exactly how we remember them, "note for note, cut for cut™," and so a cadre of musicians willing to follow faithfully in those grooves are touring North America, performing chart-topping albums by The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles, Queen and The Eagles.

Here in H-Town we'll experience the emotional ups and downs of Pink Floyd's The Wall, following our operatic protagonist Pink as he realizes that, for him, fame and love can only lead to isolation and depression. The concert is free — courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre — and kicks off a month of house-rocking concerts on the hill this August.

Classic Albums Live presents Pink Floyd: The Wall is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. August 10.

CenterPoint Energy Presents Kiefer Sutherland Band on August 11 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Generations of fans have transitioned their appreciation of Kiefer Sutherland the actor to Kiefer the guitarist and frontman, and now this lost boy has been running 24/7 on his 50-stop Reckless tour. The Kiefer Sutherland Band is back in the States after criss-crossing Europe this summer, performing original Americana and blues from their new album as well as 2016's debut Down In A Hole, including "Can't Stay Away," "I'll Do Anything," "This Is How It's Done" and mixing in some Tom Petty and Merle Haggard for good measure.

Now that it looks like Designated Survivor is headed to Netflix, we might never find out how the one heartbeat away scenario truly plays out in the Oval Office. So there's no better time to get our Kiefer fix than this Saturday night on the hill.

CenterPoint Energy Presents Kiefer Sutherland Band is set for 8:30 p.m. August 11.

Remember When Rock Was Young: Elton John Tribute comes to Miller Outdoor Theatre on August 24. Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

Craig A. Meyer has the look and the voice, so why not dive in headfirst with bedazzled spectacles, blinged out costumes and a huge symphony orchestra? The transformation is amazing and Meyer is now considered to be one of the best Elton John tribute artists around. He and The Rocket Band are ready to take Houston on a magical mystery tour this month, performing chart topping hits by the knighted one including "Benny and the Jets," "Philadelphia Freedom," "Crocodile Rock" and the oh-so-sad "Candle in the Wind."

What's his secret? Meyer has actually logged time with Sir Elton John in a collaboration with Tim Rice on the film soundtrack for The Lion King. He's ticked off a few Broadway and television boxes, too, attached to projects like Meet Me In St. Louis, Cats, Starlight Express, Disney's Aladdin and Will & Grace. So come out to the hill and Remember When Rock Was Young when Meyer serves up The Elton John Tribute.

Remember When Rock Was Young: Elton John Tribute is scheduled for 8 p.m. August 24.

Shinyribs, the king of country-soul, swamp-funk and tickle, comes to Miller Outdoor Theatre on August 25. Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

When we checked in with shaman of soul Kevin Russell last year, we realized that he's already amassed an impressive body of work since hitching his wagon to the swamp-pop band Shinyribs. The down-home house party sound created by Winfield Cheek (keyboards), Keith Langford (drums), Jeff Brown (bass), Tijuana Trainwreck (horns) and Shiny Soul Sisters Kelley Mickwee and Alice Spencer is guaranteed to have us dancing in our seats (and on the hill).

Our wish list is long, but as long as they reprise even a few hits from our faves we'll go home satisfied: "Who Built the Moon," "East TX Rust," "Sweeter Than the Scars," "Pack-It-Rite," 2017's "Don't Leave It a Lie" and the call-and-response "A Certain Girl."

Shinyribs, with its six string ukulele in tow, are throwing a hip shaking, belly laughing party and Houston is invited. It's free, too, and it's all going down at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Shinyribs brings its "down-home house party" at 8 p.m. August 25.

H-E-B Presents The Greatest Love: A Tribute to Whitney Houston on August 26 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Photo courtesy of Miller Outdoor Theatre

South African vocalist Belinda Davids knows that she's not alone in naming Whitney Houston as her idol, and understands that she's stepping in to some very big shoes when she impersonates the Queen of Pop on stage. Davids didn't start earning money for her vocals until she turned 40 and the mother of two is passionate about this next chapter in her career. Davids' mantra of "you either are as good or better, but you can't be less" seems to work, as she knocks it out of the park delivering "I Will Always Love You" with Houston's tremendous range and power.

Come experience Davids and her breathtaking voice in this beautifully crafted tribute, backed by a full band and dancers on stage, when H-E-B Presents The Greatest Love: A Tribute to Whitney Houston comes to Miller Outdoor Theatre.

H-E-B Presents The Greatest Love: A Tribute to Whitney Houston at 8 p.m. August 26.

These are ticketed events for the covered seating area. Free tickets are available (four per person over age 16 while they last) at the Miller Outdoor Theatre box office the day of the performances between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. If tickets remain after 1 p.m., the box office will re-open one hour before show time to distribute the remaining tickets. Open seating is on the hill. The shows go on, rain or shine.



All performances are at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 281-373-3386 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.