Houston Concert Watch 11/11: Metallica, Yungblud and More

The election has been called, but unsurprisingly the results have been questioned. At least the local elections went off without a hitch. This week's forecast calls for highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine, so do yourself a favor and spend some time outside. While you're indoors, might we suggest a few concerts worth streaming? Keep scrolling for more info.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Live-Streaming – 11.13/11.14/11.15

Formerly a quintet, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah became a solo project following the release 2014's Only Run. Less than a decade after the band’s eponymous debut generated quite a bit of buzz, vocalist Alec Ounsworth was left the sole remaining member of the Philadelphia-born indie outfit. His latest offerings boast a moodier atmosphere than CYHSY's early work, but the electronic- and synth-infused indie rock endures. Ounsworth will live-stream three performances this week, the first of which is scheduled for this Friday.

Metallica

Live-Streaming – 11.14

Metallica is one of the most successful bands of all time. Since their formation in the early ‘80s, the California rockers have won nine Grammy Awards and sold more than 125 million records. This weekend, the heavy metal outfit will perform an acoustic show benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation. Fans interested in hearing the likes of "Master Of Puppets" and "The Unforgiven" can tune in to the Metallica's live-stream on Saturday afternoon.

August Burns Red

Live-streaming – 11.14

Mid-2000s headbangers rejoice! Metalcore pioneers August Burns Red is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its debut studio album, Thrill Seeker. The Grammy Award nominees will perform he album in its entirety this Saturday, with full-scale production broadcast from six different camera angles. Stick around afterward to hear an encore of songs from the album Messengers.

MercyMe

Live-Streaming – 11.15

Hailing from Oklahoma, Christian rockers MercyMe self-released six records before "I Can Only Imagine" caught the ear of INO Records (which has since rebranded as Fair Trade Services). Written by lead vocalist Bart Millard, the track imagined what Heaven would be like for his father who had recently died of cancer. Since then, the band has released nine studio albums and sold millions of record. See them perform virtually alongside Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton this Sunday.

Yungblud

Live-Streaming – 11.16

Many American listeners first heard Yungblud when he was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s “I Think I’m OKAY,” one of the latter’s first forays into pop-punk. On the track, the English singer-songwriter – born Dominic Richard Harrison – shares his best impression of The Used front man Bert McCracken, channeling a sort of higher pitched version of the kind of growl Kurt Cobain made mainstream in the ‘90s and mall punk acts attempted to imitate – albeit it at a higher register – a decade later. With nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 23-year-old is fast becoming a poster child for the current pop-punk revival. See his live-stream on Monday.