Houston Concert Watch 11/25: Patti Smith, Dua Lipa and More

We’ve got quite a bit on tap this week, folks. There will be a lot of live music to enjoy from the comfort of your homes as you stuff your faces with turkey, so I’ll keep this week’s introduction brief. I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving and, ideally, some extra time off. We all deserve both this year.

Patti Smith

Live-Stream – 2 p.m. CST – 27 November

When Patti Smith moved to New Jersey at the tender age of 9, she felt like an outcast. She found refuge in music and poetry, and she eventually made her way to New York, where she became an integral part of the Manhattan art scene in the late ‘60s. Less than a decade later, she signed with Arista Records and released her debut studio album Horses, which is still considered by many to be her best work. Since then, the prolific poet has released a total of 11 records and penned more than two dozen books. Fans can see her second staged performance of 2020 on Friday afternoon.

Rufus Wainwright

Live-Stream – 4 p.m. CST – 27 November

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Can it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. On Friday, fans can tune into his running live-stream event, which sees the New York native performing his studio albums in chronological order.

Aaron Lewis

Live-Stream – 6 p.m. CST – 27 November

Aaron Lewis made a name for himself as the front-man and principal songwriter for Staind, the alt-rock outfit that rose to prominence in the late ‘90s thanks in no small part to a cosign from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away” and “Right Here” dominated the airwaves during the early 2000s before Lewis, seemingly out of nowhere, decided to try his hand at another genre. For the better part of a decade now, the New England native has made a living as a country artist. Since 2011, he has released a trio of solo albums that have been received favorably by even the most apprehensive listeners. See the powerful vocalist and self-declared "Northern Redneck" perform an acoustic show from his couch on Friday night.

Ruthie Foster

Live-Stream – 7 p.m. CST – 27 November

The last time I wrote about three-time Grammy Award nominee Ruthie Foster, the Texas native was scheduled to bring her soulful blend of blues and folk at McGonigel's Mucky Duck. Since then, Foster has released a live recording – Live At The Paramount – which was a welcome reprieve from the pandemic blues, but she still hasn't put out any new music since 2017's Joy Come Back. Fortunately, the woman who Rolling Stone once called "pure magic to watch and hear" is scheduled to perform at a virtual cooking holiday party this Friday.

Dua Lipa

Live-Stream – 8 p.m. CST – 27 November

Dua Lipa began making music in 2015 after working as a model in the fashion industry. Her self-titled 2017 debut introduced listeners to her unique brand of “dark pop,” showcasing husky vocal lines atop club-ready tunes. Her latest release – this year’s Future Nostalgia – reached the top 10 in 31 countries, topping out at No. 4 here in the United States. The London native performs via live-stream this Friday.

Flying Lotus

Live-Stream – 10 p.m. CST – 28 November

Steven Ellison — better known by the moniker Flying Lotus — has put together quite the resume over the past 15 years. The Los Angeles-based producer released five records between 2006 and 2014, ranging from surreal background noise to progressive, spoken-word rap. His sixth outing, Flamagra, received critical acclaim last year, so much so that he later put out an instrumental version of the album. Fans of experimental hip-hop can watch him perform via live-stream on Saturday night.

Nothing More

Live-Stream – 4 p.m. CST – 29 November

San Antonio rockers Nothing More have had a good few years. Following the release of The Stories We Tell Ourselves in 2017, the band received three Grammy nods for their efforts: a nomination for Best Rock Album, another for Best Rock Song and a third for Best Rock Performance. The native Texans didn’t win any awards, but the buzz had begun. The world had been made aware of a well-kept Lone Star secret, and Nothing More now boasts more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify. The alternative-leaning, metal-influenced quartet will live-stream a performance on Sunday afternoon.

Sara Evans

Live-Stream – 7:30 p.m. CST – 30 November

Sara Evans has been forging her own path in the music business for more than two decades now, and she continues to delight, most recently with her 10th studio album Copy That. Her latest offering boasts a little something for everyone, with songs ranging from classic country to gospel-inspired. Evans’ voice, unsurprisingly, seamlessly transitions between roles, making for an enjoyable 53 minutes of good tunes. The Missouri native, who cites Reba McEntire as an influence, will perform via Instagram on Monday.

Yungblud

Live-Stream – 5 p.m. CST – 1 December

Many American listeners first heard Yungblud when he was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s “I Think I’m OKAY,” one of the latter’s first forays into pop-punk. On the track, the English singer-songwriter – born Dominic Richard Harrison – shares his best impression of The Used front man Bert McCracken, channeling a sort of higher pitched version of the kind of growl Kurt Cobain made mainstream in the ‘90s and mall punk acts attempted to imitate – albeit it at a higher register – a decade later. With nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 23-year-old is fast becoming a poster child for the current pop-punk revival. Catch his live-stream via Moment House Tuesday.