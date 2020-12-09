Streaming Concert Watch 11/9: Andrea Bocelli, Gorillaz and More

We’re just two weeks away from Christmas, guys. And right after that, 2020 will finally be over. Here’s hoping 2021 is significantly less eventful.

Imogen Heap

Live-Streaming – 9 December

Since 1998’s I Megaphone, British singer-songwriter Imogen Heap has been a pioneer in the electropop genre. The London native began crafting glitchy soundscapes when she was just 15, and many of the tunes she penned as a teen eventually grew into the singles “Getting Scared,” “Shine” and “Come Here Boy.” Her biggest hit – “Hide And Seek,” which most American listeners heard during the season finale of “The O.C.” many years ago – remains creative, unique and arresting a decade and a half on. Fans can watch her and her vocoder perform tonight.

Tech N9ne

Live-Streaming – 11 December

Named for his rapid-fire delivery, Kansas City native Tech N9ne has had one of the most prolific careers of anyone in the rap game. With 22 studio albums to his name since 1999 – never mind countless features – It’s a wonder Aaron Yates hasn’t run out of words to rhyme. Revisiting his ninth outing K.O.D., Tech N9ne is scheduled to perform with Krizz Kaliko, Jehry Robinson and Joey Cool on Friday night. Fans of strong lyricism and lightning fast cadences shouldn't miss this one.

VetsAid

Live-Streaming – 12 December

In 2017, Joe Walsh teamed up with the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr. and Keith Urban to organize what would become the inaugural VetsAid concert series, a nonprofit group intended to raise funds for veterans-serving nonprofits. Rather than skipping this year’s festivities — which would have been an understandable choice — the fourth annual outing will be hosted virtually. The lineup includes, Ryan Bingham, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Alice Cooper, Melissa Etheridge, Brandon Flowers, Amanda Shires and many more. Fans can tune in on Saturday night.

Andrea Bocelli

Live-Streaming – 12 December

Since 1982, Italian opera singer, songwriter and producer Andrea Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums. He has sung for Popes and Presidents, selling tens of millions of albums along the way. This time last year, accompanied by the Houston Symphony, Bocelli visited the Toyota Center for his first performance in the Bayou City in three years. This Christmas, given the ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the icon will instead live-stream a performance from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy this Saturday. Tune in for some much-needed Christmas cheer.

Gorillaz

Live-Streaming – 13 December

Since Gorillaz’s self-titled debut in 2001, Damn Albarn has used his cartoon counterparts – 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle – to explore a variety of musical styles that seemed less accessible via his Britpop outfit Blur. Most recently, with Gorillaz’s seventh studio album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Albarn collaborated with everyone from Elton John and Robert Smith to Schoolboy Q and St. Vincent, putting forward a rambling 17 tracks that don’t quite fit together as a proper album but amount to more than a handful of singles. See the band’s first live performance in more than two years this Sunday night.