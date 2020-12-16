Houston Concert Watch 12/16: Jack Ingram, Trills The Season and More

We’ve got some in-person music for you this week, Houston! And on top of good tunes, this week we are highlighting an annual toy drive organized by a local artist. Nosa Edebor — known in the music scene by his stage name Nosaprise — has been bringing joy to quite a few Houston kiddos for more than a decade and a half now, and even a pandemic won't stop him from continuing the tradition. As this year draws to a close, I hope you consider giving back – if you’re in a position to do so, of course – and Trills The Season offers a great option for supporting this city we all love so much.

Ron Pope

Live-Streaming – 17 December

Ron Pope has been compared to the likes of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen. The fiercely independent, brutally candid indie-rocker has racked up quite a few accolades over the past decade and a half, drumming up a dedicated fanbase along the way. The recent birth of his daughter and a near-death experience led to some of Pope's most sincere, heartfelt songs to date, which made their way onto his 14th outing Bone Structure, which was released in March of this year. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based rocker – who, like most artists, has been relegated to live-streaming his performances – will host another “Live! And In Sweatpants” show this Thursday.

Jack Ingram

Heights Theater – 18 December

Jack Ingram had been in the music business for more than 15 years when he was named Best New Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, but by then the Texas-born country singer was used to working hard and waiting patiently for his due. A decade later, Ingram has become a household name. His latest record, 2019’s Ridin' High... Again - which pays homage to the Jerry Jeff Walker's 1975 classic Ridin' High - includes a number of covers with originals interspersed. Fans can see him perform at the Heights Theater on Friday night.

New Found Glory

Live-Streaming – 18 December

While they may not be as widely regarded as the likes of blink-182 and Fall Out Boy, whose careers have continued to flourish for more than two decades, New Found Glory served as a pioneering force back when pop-punk anthems still sounded fresh in the early 2000s. Many of the Florida quartet’s albums — namely their self-titled, major-label debut — remain iconic pieces of the genre's history, worth listening to for younger fans of Real Friends, Boston Manor and the like. This Friday, New Found Glory will live-stream a Christmas special, which will include performances of new tunes and likely plenty of fan-favorites.

Pete Yorn

Live-Stream – 19 December

Shortly before the release of his seventh studio album, Arranging Time, singer-songwriter Pete Yorn and his wife welcomed their first child. Since then, the Garden State native has been relatively quiet on the music front, releasing only two albums over the past decade. And who can blame the guy? Surely, he's focusing more on fatherhood than composition, and we can't fault him for that. Fortunately, fans of the "Life On A Chain" singer will still have a chance to see him perform an all-request live-stream this Saturday.

LeAnn Rimes

Live-Streaming – 19 December

LeAnn Rimes became a household name in the early '90s when she was just 13 years old. Her debut studio album Blue launched the Mississippi native into the limelight with its supporting singles “Hurt Me,” “One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” “Unchained Melody” and “The Light In Your Eyes.” Blue went on to reach multi-platinum certifications in three countries, with Rimes’ vocals being favorably compared to those of country icon Patsy Cline. Rimes has since won two Grammys, a dozen Billboard Music Awards and a handful of honors from the Academy of Country Music Awards. In lieu of touring, Rimes will live-stream her “You & Me & Christmas” special this Saturday.

Ozz – A Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Scout Bar – 19 December

Ozzy Osbourne has been the Prince of Darkness since before I was born. In the early 2000s, I had dreams of attending Ozzfest to see the likes of Incubus, Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot and System of a Down. Alas, my conservative parents wanted no part in Ozzy's dark aesthetic, and Ozzfest as I knew it ended before I was old enough to go. Fortunately, I had the chance to see Ozzy in the flesh back in 2018, and he didn't disappoint. Regrettably, It was Ozzy's final world tour - or so he said - but the Prince of Darkness’ music will live on forever, and anyone hoping for a taste of it can watch a faithful tribute band Ozz perform at Scout Bar this Saturday.

The Suffers

Live-Stream – 19 December

The Suffers are well-known for being a literal big band. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, the band's eight members were unable to physically share space for quite some time during the COVID outbreak. But that didn't keep front woman Kam Franklin from bringing her fans a healthy dose of soulful vocals and encouraging lyrics every week, lifting spirits virtually while continuing to raise funds for her band. The entire band will live-stream a socially-distanced holiday performance of holiday classics and originals this Saturday.

Trills The Season

Raven Tower - 20 December

For the past 16 years, Nosaprise – one of Houston’s favorite homegrown rappers – has hosted an annual toy drive for kids in need at Christmastime, aptly dubbed Trills The Season. With COVID continuing to wreak havoc on people’s health and the economy, this year’s drive has been expanded to include clothes, diapers, formula and non-perishable food donations. The event will include live performances from Free Radicals, Tony Badd, B-N-G, Dayta, Gracie Chavez and Hiram at Raven Tower on Sunday, and Nosa is scheduled to host a yoga session before the music starts. Good tunes and an even greater cause.