Streaming Concert Watch 1/6: Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan and More

Welcome to 2021, folks! Are things better yet? The jury may still out, but if you’re looking for a way to personally make it better, you could always contribute to Houston’s struggling music community. Head over to Warehouse Live’s web site where the venue is selling discounted tickets (for a limited time) for concerts as far out as November. In the mean time, keep scrolling to see what's on tap this week.

A Bowie Celebration

Live-Streaming – 8 January

This Friday, more than 30 world-renowned superstars – including Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Macy Gray and Lzzy Hale– will celebrate the inimitable David Bowie. Dozens of former band mates will perform tracks from the Thin White Duke’s 25 studio albums, ranging from his 1967 self-titled debut all the way to 2016’s Blackstar. The live-stream begins at 8pm CST and will be available (to anyone who buys a ticket, of course) for the following 24 hours.

Anberlin

Live-Streaming – 8 January

Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite in 2018. Shortly afterward, the Florida-based rock outfit announced a U.S. tour, which included a stop in Houston. Since the pandemic forced us all into lockdown, the band has been regularly streaming performances. It's still unclear whether these reunions are the beginning of a new chapter or just another chance for fans to catch the band's farewell tour, but the release of a live record Tear Us Apart late last year certain gave fans hope. See the band perform its fourth studio album New Surrender in its entirety this Friday.

Garden Grove (Sublime Tribute)

Warehouse Live – 8 January

Nearly 25 years since Bradley Nowell died of a drug overdose, Sublime’s music endures. You don’t hear many new artists putting out ska or reggae-tinged punk tracks anymore, but the Long Beach trio’s sound is still fondly remembered by plenty of kids who grew up in the ‘90s. And with nearly five million monthly listeners on Spotify, it would seem that plenty of new folks are finding their way to the Sublime's funky fresh rhymes as well. Anyone pining for some in-person live music can see Garden Grove perform at Warehouse Live on Friday night.

Rhett Miller

Live-Streaming – 10 January

Over the past 30 years, Rhett Miller has released eight solo albums, complementing a dozen offerings from his alt-country outfit The Old 97’s. The Texas native cut his teeth touring the Bible Belt, eventually becoming a fan favorite in his adopted hometown of Dallas before breaking out as an indie phenomenon nationwide. His music offers a little something for everyone, seamlessly blending an indie feel with just enough twang to remind us all that he's from the Lone Star State. Fans can catch his live-stream via StageIt this Sunday.

Bowling For Soup

Live-Streaming – 11 January

For more than 25 years, Texas’ own Bowling For Soup has been sharing its unique (read: smartass) take on pop-rock. A quarter century in the music business is quite the feat no matter the artist, but it’s even more impressive considering the fact that this quartet never took itself very seriously. With 10 studio albums and a Grammy nomination to their name, the Denton rock outfit has proved to be more than a flash in the pan thanks in no small part to a dedicated fanbase. Fans can see them perform on Monday.