Concert Watch 1/13: Jimmy Eat World and More

Well folks, 2021 ain’t off to such a hot start. But there’s plenty of time for it to turn around! In the meantime, there are some great live-streaming concerts worth tuning into this week. And for those of you who really need to get out of the house, we’ve included an in-person performance as well.

Cody Jinks

Live-Streaming – 14 January

For a guy who’s barely out of his 30s, Cody Jinks sure has had a prolific career. With ten studio albums to his name, the Fort Worth native is a country artist by way of rock and roll. During quarantine, the singer-songwriter released “Watch The World Die,” an ominous, COVID-inspired track that bemoans the state of things in the days of national unrest and a pandemic. While many of his contemporaries lean their country-tinged music toward Top 40 pop, Jinks — who formerly fronted a thrash metal outfit — gears his toward listeners who enjoy whiskey and hard-living. He is scheduled to perform via Facebook Thursday night.

Jimmy Eat World

Live-Streaming – 15 January

In late 2019, Jimmy Eat World released its 10th studio album, Surviving. And although the Arizona rockers aren’t as big of a name as they were when “The Middle” and “Sweetness” launched them into the limelight nearly 20 years ago, they remain one of the best bands in the alt/emo genre. Their latest release runs a tight 36 minutes, sporting 10 tracks that sound simultaneously fresh and familiar. This Friday, the quartet will live-stream the first of their global stream series “Phoenix Sessions.” Fans can tune in via the band’s web site.

Rufus Wainwright

Live-Streaming – 15 January

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Can it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. This Friday, the New York native will perform his fifth studio album Release The Stars via Veeps.

The Dope Show

Scout Bar – 16 January

I think we can all agree that the heyday of shock rock is over. Marilyn Manson himself once sang, “Rock is deader than dead/The shock is all in your head.” And while his last few albums have been well-received by fans and critics alike, there are plenty of folks out there who just weren't all that captivated by The Pale Emperor, Heaven Upside Down and WE ARE CHAOS, which weren't nearly as aggressive as the God of Fuck's earlier offerings. Fortunately, Manson’s legacy endures, even if the Florida native is more focused on introspective art these days. Anyone who misses his signature bite can see The Dope Show, a cover act, at Scout Bar on Saturday night.

Rhett Miller

Live-Streaming – 17 January

Over the past 30 years, Rhett Miller has released eight solo albums, complementing a dozen offerings from his alt-country outfit The Old 97’s. The Texas native cut his teeth touring the Bible Belt, eventually becoming a fan favorite in his adopted hometown of Dallas before breaking out as an indie phenomenon nationwide. His music offers a little something for everyone, seamlessly blending an indie feel with just enough twang to remind us all that he's from the Lone Star State. He will live-stream a performance via StageIt on Sunday.