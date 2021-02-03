Streaming Concert Watch 2/3: Chromeo, Reverend Horton Heat and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Is it already February? Seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the new year. Of course, given how long 2020 seemed to last, the first month of 2021 flying by is a welcome change. As vaccinations continue, the likelihood of live music grows closer and closer. Can’t wait to see you all out there.

Frank Turner

Live-Streaming – 4 February

After his post-hardcore outfit Million Dead disbanded in 2005, vocalist Frank Turner decided to try his hand at folk-punk. Eight solo albums, five EPs and a split record later, the English singer-songwriter has cemented himself as an acoustic-leaning solo artist, having been compared to the likes of Billy Bragg and even Bruce Springsteen. Turner is scheduled to live-stream another performance tomorrow night, and proceeds from the show will benefit The Venue, a music venue in Derby that is facing permanent closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chromeo

Live-Streaming – 5 February

On first listen, Chromeo's dance-friendly tunes might come across as a poor man's Daft Punk. But there's a depth to the duo’s music, if listeners are willing to pay attention. Gemayel and Macklovitch boast a serious aptitude for songwriting, and their live performances make the tracks sound even more impressive. Songs like "Old 45s," "Juice" and "Jealous (I Ain't With It)" showcase the band's capacity for radio-friendly pop that’s both emotionally relatable and sonically engaging. Catch their live-stream on BandsInTown Plus this Friday.

Rufus Wainwright

Live-Streaming – 5 February

Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." Can it get any better than that? The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. This Friday, the New York native will perform his seventh studio album Out Of The Game via Veeps.

Reverend Horton Heat

Scout Bar – 6 February

My introduction to Reverend Horton Heat was in 2012. I’d only attended one psychobilly show before, but my interest had been piqued by the Nekromantix’s wild outfits and energetic precense. On a cold night in November, front man Jim “Reverend Horton” Heath, standup bassist Jimbo Wallace and drummer Scott Churilla didn’t disappoint. With nearly 35 years of experience playing together, this weekend’s performance at Scout Bar is poised to be yet another memorable one.

Kiss Alike (Tribute)

Warehouse Live – 6 February

Half a decade ago, someone told me that KISS is a circus every adult should see at least once in his or her lifetime, and I haven’t found a better way to describe the New York glam rockers. After nearly 10 months removed from the stage, the iconic quartet sent off 2020 with the “biggest and baddest concert ever and record-breaking pyrotechnics show of the year.” For anyone who missed “the greatest show on earth” on New Year’s Eve, there will be a cover band playing at Warehouse Live this weekend.