Houston Concert Watch 3/17: Jonathan Tyler, David Allan Coe and More

More and more concerts are being added to calendars across the city, and that’s cause for celebration. With nearly 12 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine having been administered in Texas (as of the time of this writing), we could be spilling drinks on each other at a local venue sooner than later. Here’s to that day.

Dropkick Murphys

Live-Streaming – 17 March

An iconic Celtic punk outfit, Dropkick Murphys are renowned for their liveliness and camaraderie. Unfortunately, given the ongoing pandemic, the sextet won’t be visiting Houston for their usual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. But the band will live-stream a performance from their home base in Boston on tonight, and fans of all things Irish shouldn’t miss it.

Charli XCX

Live-Streaming – 19 March

After cutting her teeth writing tracks for the likes of Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea and Icona Pop, Charli XCX broke out as a solo artist in 2013 with True Romance. The Cambridge-born singer-songwriter has since collaborated with quite a few heavy hitters, including Lizzo, Rostam Batmanglij and Carly Rae Jepson. While quarantined last year, she released how i’m feeling now, which received critical acclaim. Fans can see the Cambridge-born singer-songwriter live-stream a concert on Friday.

The Molly Ringwalds

House Of Blues – 19 March

Do you miss the ‘80s? You aren’t alone. The Molly Ringwalds – named for the iconic star of such films as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty In Pink – specialize in the music of David Bowie, Duran Duran and Boy George. The band also looks the part, donning energy domes (a nod to Devo), wigs (a nod to the likes of Poison and Motley Crue) and kung fu uniforms (a nod to the Karate Kid). Nostalgic music lovers can see Molly Ringwalds – unplugged and socially distanced – at House of Blues this Friday.

Jonathan Tyler And The Northern Lights

Heights Theater – 20 March

For the better part of 15 years, Jonathan Tyler and The Northern Lights have been writing southern rock ballads inspired by the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Led Zeppelin, eventually inking a record deal with Atlantic Records. On tour in support of last year’s Old Friend, the Dallas-born outfit will visit the Heights Theater on Saturday.

David Allan Coe

Wildcatter Saloon – 20 March

Outlaw country icon David Allan Coe is a divisive figure, with songs that range from sweet and relatable to unfit for print. With more than 40 studio albums to his name, chances are you’ve heard at least a few of his hits. Since the 1970s, he’s been a notorious figure in the genre, but you’ve got to hand it to him that he clearly has no interest in changing himself to suit anyone but himself. Coe will visit the Wildcatter Saloon this Saturday.