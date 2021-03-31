Houston Concert Watch 3/31: Bonnie Bishop, Trevor Daniel and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

The Houston Cougars are back in the Final Four for the first time in nearly four decades. My mom watched Phi Slama Jama make a few good runs during her time at UH, and we’ve had a lot of fun watching our alma mater’s recent success and celebrating together. Hats off to Kelvin Sampson and his team. Basketball aside, there are some great shows coming to Houston this week and some streaming options for those who aren’t comfortable attending live concerts yet. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap.

Brian Fallon

Live-Streaming – 1 April

Formerly the front man of the bluesy, punk outfit Gaslight Anthem, Brian Fallon has been on his own for more than half a decade now. His old band announced an indefinite hiatus back in 2015, and the New Jersey native has since released three solo albums. His latest – 2020’s Local Honey – shifts from rock and roll to something closer to acoustic folk, but longtime fans of his group’s accessible rhythms and heartfelt lyricism will surely recognize Fallon’s inimitable style. See him perform via NoonChorus on Thursday.

Wade Bowen

Live-Streaming – 1 April

Waco native Wade Bowen made a name for himself as a frequent collaborator of Randy Rogers. His gravelly vocals and can-do attitude catapulted him to stardom within the county music scene over the past 20 years, and he spent the past year hosting Wade’s World, a recurring web series that featured a slew of prominent Texas musicians. Fans can hear the bluesy, Americana artist live-stream a performance on Mandolin tomorrow night.

Bonnie Bishop

Heights Theater – 2 April

If you’re a fan of country music who’s unfamiliar with Bonnie Bishop’s catalog, you’re selling yourself short. After more than a decade of songwriting, the Texas native finally broke out with 2016’s Ain’t Who I Was, which received positive reviews from the likes of The New York Times and Rolling Stone. The Houston native and University of Texas graduate is scheduled to perform with Drew Womack at the Heights Theater on Friday night.

The Trews

Live-Streaming – 3 April

The Trews burst onto the scene in 2004 with “Not Ready To Go,” which launched the Ontario-based quintet into the limelight. Since then, the band has released half a dozen studio albums, most recently 2018’s Civilianaires, which received quite a bit of critical acclaim. Having opened for the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and the Rolling Stones, their radio-friendly rock and roll offers a little something for everyone who enjoys hearing real instruments being played. See them live-stream a performance this Saturday.

Trevor Daniel

Warehouse Live – 4 April

Anyone unfamiliar with Trevor Daniel must not have a Tik Tok account. The Houston native’s breakout single “Falling” – which was released in 2018 – became a No. 1 hit three years after its debut thanks to viral videos on the social media app. Daniel immediately went to work on a full-length album, which dropped last week. At just 25 minutes, Nicotine is a modern pop record for the easily distracted. But we’d be lying if we didn’t admit it’s also a lot of fun.