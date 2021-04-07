Houston Concert Watch 4/7: Jackopierce, Mike Donnell and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

We’re in for some nice weather over the next week, with lows falling into the low 60s and highs topping out in the mid 80s. For Houston in April, that sounds pretty appealing. Oh, and nearly five million Texans are fully vaccinated as of this writing, which is good news for all of us hoping to return to music venues soon. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for this week.

Frank Turner

Live-Streaming – 8 April

In the mid-2000s, post-hardcore vocalist Frank Turner decided to try his hand at folk-punk. In five years together, his band Million Dead only released two studio albums; on his own, Turner has eight solo albums, five EPs and a split record under his belt. Not bad. Having been compared to the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Billy Bragg, the English singer-songwriter has committed himself as a solo artist. Fans of heartfelt lyricism that doesn't take itself too seriously can see Turner perform with Emily Barker tomorrow night via Dice.fm.

Jackopierce

Heights Theater – 9 April

Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce formed Jackopierce – a combination of their last names – in Dallas in 1988. The contemporary rock duo met at SMU, where both members were studying theater. Over the past three decades, they’ve shared the stage with quite a few big names, including the Dave Matthews Band, Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette and Semisonic. With nearly 10 studio albums to their name, Jackopierce will have plenty of material with which to entertain fans at the Heights Theater this Friday.

Chromeo

Live-Streaming – 10 April

Initially dismissed as a poor man’s Daft Punk, the Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo ended up carving out a nice little spot for itself in the music biz. Patrick Gemayel and David Macklovitch boast a serious aptitude for songwriting, with tracks like "Old 45s," "Juice" and "Jealous (I Ain't With It)" showcasing the band's capacity for radio-friendly pop that’s both emotionally relatable and sonically engaging. If dance tunes are your thing, Chromeo is an act you should be paying attention to. See them live-stream a show on Saturday.

Dua Lipa

Live-Streaming – 10 April

After she’d had her fill of the fashion industry, Dua Lipa decided to try her hand at music. Inspired by the likes of Nelly Furtado and Pink, the London native released an eponymous debut in 2017. The record introduced listeners to her unique brand of “dark pop,” which showcased husky vocal lines atop club-ready beats. Since then, Lipa has won a ton of awards, including three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award. Her latest release also reached the top 10 in 31 countries. Fans can catch her live-stream this Saturday.

Mike Donnell

House Of Blues – 10 April

Unlike most country artists, Mike Donnell began his career overseas. While serving in Iraq, the Houston native came upon a guitar and started playing for his fellow Marines. When he returned to Texas, Donnell continued pursuing music, and he hasn't looked back. Fans of passionate singer-songwriters with a bit of twang can hear him in-person at the House of Blues this weekend.