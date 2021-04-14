Houston Concert Watch 4/14: Beetle, Read Southall Band and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Three of this week’s five concert suggestions are in-person, which feels a bit unreal after 13 months of COVID-19. I hope to see a few of you folks out there.

Beetle

Continental Club – 15 April

In 2002, Beetle played its first show at the Continental Club. At the time, the band was a three-piece, and – by Beetle’s own admission – the gig was pretty rough. Nearly two decades later, the group is an award-wining quartet, beloved by Houstonians of all ages for faithfully performing a bevy of Beatles favorites. See them tomorrow night at the Continental Club – which began hosting live music again just two weeks ago.

Weezer

Live-Streaming – 16 April

For the better part of 30 years now, Weezer has been a household name. The pop-oriented rock quartet – fronted by the one and only Rivers Cuomo – got its first taste of mainstream success in 1994 with “Undone (The Sweater Song),” which became a favorite on college campuses. Since then, the band has put out a total of 14 studio albums – with a 15th planned for release in early May – but not all of them have been celebrated. Undeterred, Weezer has pressed onward, and even some of their latest offerings – including their latest, OK Human – demonstrate that the band still has a bit left in the tank. Catch Weezer’s live-stream from Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday night.

Downfall 2012

Warehouse Live – 16 April

Houston-based metalheads Downfall 2012 – named in the late ‘90s – have been a staple within the local rock scene for more than a decade now, thanks in no small part to the now-defunct “Texas Buzz,” which aired on 94.5 FM and showcased regional artists on Sunday nights. The trio’s latest release Adapt boasted a collection of acoustic songs, displaying a softer side of the aggressive outfit. Downfall 2012 will perform with Secret Of Boris, The Dirty Reckless and Chromatophore at Warehouse Live on Friday.

Puscifer

Live-Streaming – 17 April

Despite having the same front man as Tool and A Perfect Circle, Puscifer is a radical departure from Midwest singer-songwriter Maynard James Keenan’s other projects. The former groups are renowned for complex lyricism and a heavier sound; the latter incorporates pop, synth and ambient noise to create something that barely constitutes rock. But as with all of Keenan’s offerings, Puscifer is well worth a listen, if only to hear one of the most inimitable and multifaceted artists of our generation tinker with new sounds. Fans can see the band live-stream a performance this Saturday afternoon.

Read Southall Band

White Oak Music Hall – 17 April

Read Southall’s acoustic debut Six String Sorrow racked up eight million streams within three years of its release in 2015. A year later, Read Southall Band was officially formed, and the southern rock quintet has since put out a studio album, a live record and a handful of singles and EPs. The group’s music ranges from party tunes to introspective ballads, with plenty of fiery guitar riffs to keep listeners’ feet moving throughout. Read Southall Band will perform a socially-distanced, outdoor concert at White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.