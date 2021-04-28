Houston Concert Watch 4/28: The Reverend Horton Heat, Matthew Logan Vasquez and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

More and more concerts are being added to calendars around town, and with the vaccination-rollout going strong it looks as if live music is on the rebound. Hope to see some of you out there this week. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap.

Raul Malo

The Heights Theater – 28 April

Raul Malo is the front man of The Mavericks, a Grammy- and Country Music Association-Award winning group from Miami that combines neotraditional country, rockabilly and Tejano music. Sound messy? Executed by less able musicians, it might be; but led by Malo’s lush baritone, The Mavericks’ eclectic sound is both readily accessible and technically impressive. You won’t be able to stand still when the outfit’s primary songwriter performs at The Heights Theater tonight.

Thomas Rhett

Live-Streaming – 30 April

Since Thomas Rhett played his first show at RodeHouston in 2017, the Georgia native has released two full-length albums. His latest, 2019’s Center Point Road, featured a collaboration with fellow pop-country outfit Little Big Town and debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, meaning that whenever the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns, Rhett probably will too. Fans of contemporary country can see him live-stream a performance – his first in a year and a half – this Friday.

The Reverend Horton Heat

House Of Blues – 30 April

The Cramps are usually credited as the founders of psychobilly, but The Reverend Horton Heat – born Jim Heath in Corpus Christi – is renowned as the genre’s godfather. Since 1986, The Reverend has been combining rock and roll with elements of punk, swing, surf and country, all while celebrating the hedonistic pleasures of sex, drugs, booze and cars with his tongue-in-cheek lyricism. Known for frantic, energetic concerts, The Reverend Horton Heat’s performance this Friday should make for a great reintroduction to live music for anyone who’s missed it and is planning on a bender.

Matthew Logan Vasquez

White Oak Music Hall – 30 April

In 2005, Matthew Logan Vasquez was busking on the streets of California. Brandon Young, who was walking into a nearby convenience store to buy cigarettes, heard Vasquez singing and approached him. Three years later, Delta Spirit released its first album, Ode To Sunshine, to critical acclaim. The California indie outfit has since put out a total of five records, but Vasquez remains a solo artist as well, and he’s no slouch. With three studio albums to his name, the Delta Spirit front man will have plenty of material to perform at White Oak Music Hall this Friday.

Staind

Live-Streaming – 1 May

For the last decade, Aaron Lewis has made his living as a country artist. But the Vermont native cut his teeth as the front man and principal songwriter for Staind, the alt-rock outfit that rose to prominence in the late ‘90s as singles “So Far Away,” “Right Here” and “It’s Been Awhile” dominated the airwaves. The group hasn’t released any new music since 2011’s self-titled record – which was one of Staind’s heaviest outings in years – but with 3.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify the band’s reunion live-stream this Saturday has been a long time coming.