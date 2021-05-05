Houston Concert Watch 5/5: Sarah Jaffe, Molly Tuttle and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

This week, one of Houston's favorite cover bands will perform an outdoor concert, a Texas native will bring her introspective folk-turned-pop ballads to The Heights Theater, and the godfather of psychobilly will perform solo at the House Of Blues. Still don't feel comfortable seeing live music in-person? No sweat. We've included a few live-streaming options as well.

Beetle

Continental Club – 6 May

Beetle has been performing at the Continental Club for nearly 20 years now. The award-winning quartet will be the first to admit that its gigs haven’t always been as impressive as they are now, but humble beginnings gave way to one of Houston’s most beloved cover bands. The celebrated outfit will perform three hours of classic Beatles tracks in the backyard of the Continental Club tomorrow night.

Sarah Jaffe

The Heights Theater – 7 May

After moving around Lone Star State quite a bit as a child, Lufkin-born singer-songwriter Sarah Jaffe settled in Denton and released an EP of six folk tracks in 2008. More than a decade later, her latest album SMUT showcased the native Texan’s ability to incorporate electro-pop elements into her music while remaining true to her introspective roots. See her with Sir Woman at The Heights Theater on Friday.

Reverend Horton Heat

House Of Blues – 8 May

Born Jim Heath in Corpus Christi, The Reverend Horton Heat is widely regarded as the godfather of psychobilly. He and his merry band of misfits have been combining rock and roll with elements of punk, swing, surf and country for a quarter of a century now, and his hedonistic, tongue-in-cheek lyricism continues to pack a punch. Barely a week removed from a full-band performance, The Reverend will play a solo set at the House of Blues this Saturday.

Zac Brown Band

Live-Streaming – 8 May

Since 2008’s The Foundation, Zac Brown Band has been fusing country with bluegrass, regularly sprinkling in a bit of rock-and-roll for good measure. Named for the Georgia outfit’s front man, ZBB is a traditional country big band that has been leaning toward pop in recent years. Their latest release, 2019’s The Owl, was a polarizing affair, with many longtime fans criticizing its lack of a traditional country sound. Still, the outfit boasts dozens of hits, including “Chicken Fried,” “Goodbye In Her Eyes, “Colder Weather” and “Highway 20 Ride,” all of which will probably be played when the Grammy Award-winning outfit live-streams a show from Southern Ground Studio in Nashville this Saturday.

Molly Tuttle

Live-Streaming – 11 May

Molly Tuttle began playing guitar when she was just eight years old. By 13, she had recorded a duet album with her father, and the singer-songwriter has since released nearly a dozen albums with a handful of different bands. Her latest release, 2020’s …but i’d rather be with you, sees the California native covering The National, The Rolling Stones, Rancid, Grateful Dead and Cat Stevens, among others. Tuttle is scheduled to live-stream a performance from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood next Tuesday.