Houston Concert Watch 5/12: Brent Cobb, Kendell Marvel and More

Events continue to be added to calendars around town, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Below are some of the best in-person and live-streaming concerts happening this week, but I also wanted to mention Joe Rogan’s visit to Bayou Music Center on Thursday and the Rocky Horror Picture Show live performance at White Oak Music Hall on Friday. Lots of fun stuff happening this week, so get out there and enjoy it.
Brent Cobb, Kendell Marvel
The Heights Theater – 14 May
Between the two of them, Georgia’s Brent Cobb and Tennessee’s Kendell Marvel have penned songs for (or with) the likes of Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton. Regrettably, Cobb and Marvel – like so many other songwriters – aren’t as celebrated as they should be, but fans of American country music will be in for quite a treat when the two visit The Heights Theater this Friday for a co-headlining performance, supporting their albums Keep ‘Em On They Toes and Solid Gold Sounds.
Raul Malo
Live-Streaming – 14 May
Raul Malo – the front man of the Grammy- and Country Music Association-Award winning group The Mavericks – left Houston barely two weeks ago. He was in town for multiple solo performances at The Heights Theater, all of which sold-out. Anyone who missed out on hearing his lush baritone need not fret, however, because The Mavericks will be live-streaming a concert from Kansas City this Friday.
Reverend Horton Heat
House Of Blues – 15 May
For more than 25 years, The Reverend Horton Heat (the band) has been combining rock and roll with elements of punk, swing, surf and country. Hedonistic, tongue-in-cheek lyricism abounds in the group’s songs, and there’s an underlying sense of not taking anything too seriously – a welcome idea in these trying times. Widely regarded as the godfather of psychobilly, The Reverend Horton Heat (the man) is scheduled to perform a solo set at The House Of Blues for a second consecutive Saturday this weekend.
Pete Yorn
Live-Streaming – 15 May
Pete Yorn became something a household name in 2001, thanks to the universal acclaim garnered by his debut offering musicforthemorningafter. Most recently, the Garden State native released a full-length record of cover songs, which included cuts from Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, the Beach Boys, Audrey Hepburn and more. This Saturday, Yorn will live-stream a performance via Veeps.
