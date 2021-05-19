Houston Concert Watch 5/19: Jade Bird, Corey Taylor and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

There’s quite a bit of rain in the forecast for the next few days, but a little precipitation never kept Houston from enjoying live music before. So put on your rain boots and get out there.

Jade Bird

The Heights Theater – 21 May

On her self-titled debut, Jade Bird made clear her affinity for Americana. An accessible combination of country, folk and rock, the album was underpinned by the English singer-songwriter’s raspy vocals, which drew comparisons to the likes of Janis Joplin and Grace Potter. When the COVID-19 lockdowns ended, Bird promptly returned to Nashville to finish her sophomore record, which she hopes will be released in August. In the meantime, fans can see her perform an acoustic set at The Heights Theater this Friday.

Twenty One Pilots

Live-Streaming – 21 May

Shortly after a good friend of mine died of suicide, I discovered Twenty One Pilots’ Vessel, an angsty-yet-hopeful, genre-hopping record brimming with both style and substance. On it, vocalist Tyler Joseph sang of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, speaking to his demons less as an invading horde to be defeated and more as a fundamental piece of himself to be reconciled. Watching TOP’s popularity grow over the past eight years, I have found comfort in the idea that so many others have connected with band’s message of holding on through dark times. The duo has gotten so popular that, in 2019, they brought “The Bandito Tour” to Houston’s Toyota Center twice in just six months. Supporting the release of their sixth record, Scaled And Icy, TOP will live-stream a performance on Friday.

Corey Taylor

White Oak Music Hall – 22 May

Corey Taylor is best known as the front man of Slipknot and Stone Sour. He made a name for himself as #8, screaming about the plight of the bitter bucolic from behind a mask as his sweaty dreadlocks swung back and forth in front of his face. But in recent years, Taylor has become more of a household name, penning a couple of New York Times bestsellers and even trying his hand at acting. Last year, the wide-ranging singer-songwriter released his first solo album, which saw him exploring genres that probably wouldn’t worked with his other bands. On tour in support of CMFT, the native Iowan hard rocker will perform at White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.

Glastonbury Festival

Live-Streaming – 22 May

For a second consecutive year, the Glastonbury Festival will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of an in-person event, organizers have planned a five-hour concert that will be live-streamed from Worthy Farm on Saturday. The lineup includes Coldplay, HAIM, PJ Harvey and more will, with several surprise performances expected. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid.

August Burns Red

Live-Streaming – 22 May

Metalcore pioneers August Burns Red are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album. The Pennsylvania rockers already re-recorded the record with alternate tunings, new solos and guest appearances – including vocals from Fit For A King’s Ryan Kirby and a guitar solo from Periphery’s Misha Mansoor – and it will be released just a day before the live-stream. Fans can see the Grammy Award nominated outfit perform Leveler in its entirety this Saturday.