Houston Concert Watch 5/26: Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Quick and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Below, we've got some great in-person concerts and live-streaming shows for your consideration. I make no apologies for this week's list leaning heavily toward Americana, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Here's to even more shows being added to venue calendars around town.

Dierks Bentley

Live-Streaming – 26 May

Dierks Bentley has been a household name since the early 2000s, when his self-titled debut album launched the Arizona native into the limelight via “What Was I Thinkin’,” an up-tempo, tongue-in-cheek ditty about acting foolish because of a pretty girl. Since then, Bentley has released a total of nine studio albums, most recently 2018’s The Mountain, which showcased a more introspective side of the singer-songwriter. In support of Make My World Go Black, his latest EP, Bentley will live-stream a performance via Twitch tonight.

The Black Keys

Live-Streaming – 27 May

The Black Keys were never planning to permanently disband, but rumors of a breakup swirled after Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney took a pause from rocking out together to work on other projects. Fans who had to wait five years in between Turn Blue and Let’s Rock should be pleased by the duo’s quick turnaround for their 10th studio album, which came out earlier this month. A collection of covers, Delta Kream doesn’t exactly constitute “new” music, but the group’s signature bluesy aesthetic shines even when the Ohio natives aren’t playing their own tunes. You can watch their live-steam via Spotify tomorrow night.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Live-Streaming – 27 May

The Tedeschi Trucks Band – named for two of its founders, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks – has been crafting crowd-pleasing, blues- and jazz-influenced rock music for more than a decade now. Since the release of Revelator in 2011, the Florida big band has put out four studio records, three live albums and an EP, which have earned the group a Grammy Award and four Blues Music Awards. Fans can see them perform via live-stream on Wednesday.

Dwight Yoakam

Arena Theater – 28 May

Dwight Yoakam has had an exhaustively successful career. Since 1986, the Kentucky native has released more than 20 albums, of which five have reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart, 12 have been certified gold and nine have been certified platinum. His contributions to country music were further solidified in 2019, when Yoakam was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Supported by Sugarcane Jane, the legendary singer-songwriter will perform at Arena Theater on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Nathan Quick

Continental Club – 28 May

Nathan Quick has been a staple of Houston’s music scene for more than a decade now. The folksy, bluesy rock and roll singer has six EPs and a studio album under his belt, most recently 2019’s Southern Miles. Although he hasn’t released any new material since, he has returned to playing live shows now that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down. Fans can hear Quick’s gruff vocals at the Continental Club on Friday.