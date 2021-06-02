Houston Concert Watch 6/2: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, East Of Eado and More

- Local
It’ll be a short week for most of us, given the Memorial Day holiday that just passed. Nonetheless, there’s plenty of music worth listening to while you catch up on 40-hours’ worth of work in just four days. Here’s hoping I see some of you around town.
Rise Against
Live-Streaming – 3 June
For more than two decades now, Rise Against has been raging against the machine. The Chicago-born punk outfit’s records are readily accessible, doggedly aggressive and always driven by activism. Their ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation, will be released on June 4 and the band will live-stream a performance to support it tomorrow night.
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Scout Bar – 4 June
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ debut album Don’t You Fake It reached platinum status in 2016, a decade after its release. Supported by the singles “Face Down,” “False Pretense” and “Your Guardian Angel,” the Florida rockers rose to stardom. Since then, TRJA has released a total of five albums, most recently 2018’s The Awakening. Fans of emotive rock can see the band in-person at Scout Bar on Friday.
East Of Eado
White Oak Music Hall – 4 June
Newcomers East Of Eado have had a productive few years. In barely a year and a half, the Houston quintet released two EPs, most recently Lost In Imagination. The alternative rock outfit combines ambient sounds, party vibes and gloomy lyricism, and they will bring their melancholy festivities to White Oak music Hall on Friday, supported by DRES_ and Something Else.
Waterparks
Live-Streaming – 4 June
Waterparks is nothing if not prolific. Since 2016, the Houston-born pop-punk has released four studio albums and a live record, most recently Greatest Hits, which – like the rest of the group’s output – received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. Fans of sing-along choruses and snarky lyricism can watch them live-stream a show this Friday.
