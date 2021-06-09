Houston Concert Watch 6/9: Chapel Hart, Hayes Carll and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

More and more concerts are being added to calendars around town. With clear weather – by Houston standards, at least – forecasted through the weekend, there’s no reason not to go see a show (or two or three).

Chapel Hart

White Oak Music Hall – 11 June

Sometimes, music is a family business. Chapel Hart comprises sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle. They’ve been singing together since they were children, and their debut – 2019’s Out The Mud – showcases the trio’s capacity for both country and soul, with style to spare. See Chapel Hart at White Oak Music Hall this Friday.

Hayes Carll

Heights Theater – 11 June

Hayes Carll has made a name for himself with tongue-in-cheek lyricism. The Woodlands native has been favorably compared to the likes of Townes Van Zandt, and his 2016 track “Chances Are” received a Grammy nomination. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carll released The Alone Together Sessions, which saw the singer-songwriter revisiting and reimagining some of his best tracks while quarantined. Finally able to tour again, Carll will perform at the Heights Theater on Friday.

Norah Jones

Live-Streaming – 12 June

Come Away With Me catapulted Norah Jones into the limelight in 2002, earning five Grammy Awards and going on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. Nearly two decades later, the University of North Texas graduate has released a total of seven albums, most recently 2020’s Pick Me Up Off The Floor, which received critical acclaim. Fans of sophisticated vocal jazz can see Jones perform her latest offering in its entirety on Saturday.

Jack Ingram

Heights Theater – 13 June

More than a decade after he released his debut album, Jack Ingram was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music. In the years since, the Houston native has become a household name for his folksy take on the genre. Last month, he released The Marfa Tapes, a collaborative effort with Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. Fans can see him perform at the Heights Theater on Sunday.