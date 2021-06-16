Houston Concert Watch 6/16: Sheryl Crow, Shakey Graves and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Been pretty hot these days, hasn’t it Houston? Fortunately, there’s some rain in this weekend’s forecast, which should provide us with some relative cool and give our greenspace a bit of reprieve. Heatwaves and showers be damned, there’s plenty of music to be enjoyed. Keep scrolling to see both in-person and live-streaming events.

Grace Potter

Live-Streaming – 16 June

Grace Potter has been favorably compared to the likes of Tina Turner and Janis Joplin. The Vermont native has put out two solo albums since 2015, most recently 2019’s Daylight. Since then, Potter released has a trio of singles, all written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can see her live-stream a performance from Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado tonight.

Blue October

White Oak Music Hall – 18 June

Blue October records have always reflected vocalist Justin Furstenfeld’s mental state. The band hit it big with angst-ridden tracks like “Hate Me” and “Into The Ocean,” which explored drug addiction, suicidal ideation and depression. But since the early 2000s, Furstenfeld – who found sobriety and subsequently peace – has focused on the positive, and Blue October’s last three records have consequently abounded with positivity and life-affirming messages. Catch the Houston natives performing an acoustic set at White Oak Music Hall on Friday night.

Reckless Kelly

Heights Theater – 18 June

For the better part of two-and-a-half decades, Reckless Kelly have claimed Austin as home. The group’s 2008 release Bulletproof remains a favorite with red dirt country fans, but the native Idahoans boast nine other records well worth a listen. The darlings of the Texas music scene will perform in-person at the Heights Theater this Friday.

Sheryl Crow

Live-Streaming – 18 June

It has been 28 years since “All I Wanna Do” helped Sheryl Crow’s debut album Tuesday Night Music Club reach double-platinum status and won two Grammy Awards. Since then, the Missouri native has released 11 studio albums, the last of which Crow hinted may have been her last. Catch her live-stream this Friday.

Shakey Graves

White Oak Music Hall – 19 June

Better known by his stage name Shakey Graves, Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia has made quite a name for himself in Texas singer-songwriter circles. His discography boasts three full-length albums and a handful of EPs, most recently a re-release of his debut Roll The Bones. Fans can see him perform in-person at White Oak Music Hall on Saturday night.