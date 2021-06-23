Houston Concert Watch 6/23: Charley Crockett, American Aquarium and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Happy belated Juneteenth, Houston. Looks like we’re in for yet another rainy week. Still, it’s not like bad weather has ever stopped folks in the Bayou City from having a good time. So get out there and enjoy some live music.

Charley Crockett

White Oak Music Hall – 26 June

Charley Crockett – who borrows his namesake from the American folk hero Davy Crockett, whom he cites as a distant relative – began his musical career by train-hopping across the United States, performing wherever he could find a barstool and a microphone. The blues-travelin’ Texan eventually settled in Dallas, developing a catalog that now boasts eight albums since 2015. Fans can see him perform White Oak Music Hall on Saturday.

American Aquarium

Heights Theater – 27 June

Is American Aquarium a country band? A roots rock outfit? An American group? Yes. Drawing influence from the likes of the Drive By Truckers and Lucero, the North Carolina sextet formed in the mid-2000s and has released seven albums. On tour in support of Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1 – a collection of covers of ‘90s country anthems – American Aquarium will perform at the Heights Theater this Sunday. Supported by Morgan Wade.

Fitz And The Tantrums

House Of Blues – 28 June

Fitz And The Tantrums started when front man Michael Fitzpatrick began experimenting with an antique church organ. More than a decade later, the Los Angeles sextet boasts four studio albums and multi-platinum status. Fitzpatrick recently released his first solo record – written and recorded when the COVID-19 pandemic forced us all into quarantine – but fortunately for fans of his band, the whole group will bring its unique blend of indie pop and neo soul to House Of Blues on Monday.

Ben Folds

Live-Streaming – 29 June

Ben Folds is both classically trained an irreverently witty. He’ll lift your heart through comedy in one song before brining you to tears on the next track. The California native’s work is both cheeky and endearing, boasting glib lyricism alongside an enduring affinity for humanity. Fold’s spent most of quarantine rockin’ the live-stream, and he’ll continue this trend on Tuesday when he tries his hand at an experimental interactive live performance.