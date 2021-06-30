Houston Concert Watch 6/30: NITE, Aaron Lewis and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Happy Fourth of July, folks. Here’s hoping you find enjoy Independence Day find time to do something fun. Might we suggest a concert with friends? We’ve compiled some options for you below.

NITE

White Oak Music Hall – 1 July

Based in Dallas, NITE comprises twin brothers Kyle and Myles Mendes, who craft a unique blend of electronic rock and dream pop. The Canadian-born duo cites Tears For Fears as a major influence. Supported by Camera Cult and Moonlight Hotel, NITE will perform at White Oak music Hall tomorrow night.

Third Eye Blind

Live-Streaming – 2 July

Formed in 1993, Third Eye Blind has been a mainstream act for the better part of 25 years. The California outfit’s self-titled debut boasted five singles, including “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Graduate,” “How’s It Going To Be” and “Jumper,” which are still regularly requested on karaoke nights around the world. The band – which has released a total of six albums to date – will live-stream a performance this Friday.

The Trews

Live-Streaming – 3 July

The Ontario-based quintet The Trews burst onto the scene in 2004 with the single “Not Ready To Go.” The group has since released half a dozen records, most recently 2018’s Civilianaires, which was met with critical acclaim. Having opened for the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and the Rolling Stones, The Trews are renowned for their radio-friendly rock ballads. Fans can watch a streaming performance on Saturday night.

Aaron Lewis

Wildcatter Saloon – 4 July

Aaron Lewis rose to fame as the front-man of Staind, an alt-rock outfit whose singles “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away” and “Right Here” dominated the airwaves in the late ‘90s. But for a decade now, the New England native has made his living as a country artist, releasing a seven-track EP and three studio albums since 2011. The powerful vocalist – who has proven he’s proficient in multiple genres – will perform at the Wildcatter Saloon on Independence Day for Freedom Fest.