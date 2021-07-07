Houston Concert Watch 7/7: Everclear, Patrice Pike and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Happy Wednesday, Houston. I hope everyone had a good Fourth of July. This week’s forecast is wet, but at least the rain and overcast skies are expected to provide us a bit of a break from the heat. I suggest you dress accordingly – think rain boots – for live music this week.

Summerland 2021

Arena Theatre – 8 July

For the first time since 2015, Everclear’s Art Alexakis will bring his Summerland tour to the Bayou City. Houston made the cut in 2021 after the last two tours skipped us in favor of other Texas locales. This go-round, Everclear will share a stage with Hoobstank, Living Colour and Wheatus. Fans of late-90s and early-2000s alternative rock can catch the Summerland tour at Arena Theatre tomorrow night.

Clay Walker

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 9 July

Texas’ own Clay Walker has been making waves in the music business for the better part of 30 years. He hit it big in 1993 with “What’s It To You,” the lead single from his debut, self-titled record. A few platinum and gold certifications later, Walker remains a well-respected figure in the country genre. On tour in support of Texas To Tennessee, his upcoming 12th studio album out later this month, Walker will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday.

Patrice Pike

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck – 10 July

Austin-native Patrice Pike cut her teeth as the front woman of Sister Seven, a jam band formed in 1991. When the group disbanded a decade later, Pike released her debut solo album, fencing under fire, which saw her honing her craft as a singer-songwriter. Pike - who has been favorably compared to Tina Turner, Bessie Smith, Janis Jopline and even Robert Plant - will play a show this Saturday at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck.

The Maine

Live-Streaming – 11 July

Arizona rockers The Maine have been described as alternative rock, pop punk and even emo. Since 2007, the group has explored many sounds, bending genres and bucking expectations while keeping longtime fans happy with their output. Celebrating the release of their eighth studio album, XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time, The Maine will live-stream a performance this Sunday.