Houston Concert Watch 7/14: Paul Thorn, Z-RO and More

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Rain, rain and more rain is on its way, Houston. If you don’t feel like your goulashes on and meeting us up for some live music this week, there are some live-streaming options you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap.

Paul Thorn

Heights Theater – 16 July

Paul Thorn grew up singing soul music at church. The Mississippi native took a break from music to pursue skydiving and prizefighting before returning to his roots as a singer-songwriter. His debut album came out 23 years ago, and he has since released a total of ten records. On tour in support of his 11th, Thorn will perform this Friday at the Heights Theater, supported by Chip Greene.

Anthrax

Live-Streaming – 16 July

Alongside the likes of Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer, Anthrax helped bring thrash metal to the mainstream. Since 1981, the New York rockers – through various lineup changes – have sold more than 10 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful thrash metal outfits of all time. Celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, Anthrax will live-stream a performance this Friday.

Z-RO

Warehouse Live – 17 July

Z-RO has been reppin’ the Bayou City for more than two decades now. The Mo’ City Don – whose half-sung, half-rapped cadence helped pave the way for the likes of Drake, Post Malone and Travis Scott – has been featured on tracks with the likes of Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Rick Ross and countless Houston heavy hitters. Since 1997, he has remained one of the most compelling voices in the rap game, pairing heavy beats with soulful vocals. See him at Warehouse Live this Saturday.

Bob Dylan

Live- Streaming – 18 July

Bob Dylan has been a household name since the early ‘60s. The Minnesota-born folk singer – who last visited Houston in 2018 – became an icon through his both his thoughtful lyrics and his unconventional voice, which eschewed the idea of traditional vocals. This Sunday, he will live-stream his first performance since late 2019. Buyer beware, however, because Dylan is renowned for performing deep cuts and drastically changing song arrangements. Nonetheless, it’s sure to be a great show.