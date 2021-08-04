Houston Concert Watch 8/4: Cheap Trick, J Balvin and More

click to enlarge J Balvin at Smart Financial Centre in October 2018 Photo by Marco Torres

We have more in-person concerts for your consideration this week, and we hope to see you out there.Nearly 50 years since its inception and five years after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cheap Trick has returned with a new album. The group’s 20th,has received mixed reviews from critics, but that won’t stop fans from showing up in droves to hear the Illinois rockers perform the likes of “I Want You To Want Me,” “Surrender” and “Mighty Wings” live. The iconic outfit will perform at Arena Theatre tomorrow night.BettySoo, Grace Pettis and Rebecca Loebe were all solo folk artists before forming Nobody’s Girl. Separately, each of them has won multiple awards – notably “best new folk” at the annual Kerrville Folk Festival – and as a trio, they have combined their talents to deliver some of the best harmony-driven, pop-leaning folk and country that you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing yet. On tour in support of their debut full-length album, Nobody’s Girl will perform at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck on Friday.If you don’t feel like dancing, be sure to avoid EaDo this Saturday. J Balvin – the prince of reggaeton – will be performing at BBVA Compass Stadium alongside fellow Latin pop heavy-hitters Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro and more for what is sure to be one of the biggest parties since COVID-19 restrictions were loosened enough to make room for live music again.Jamie Lin Wilson is one of the best singer-songwriters in the independent country scene, and Jaime Wyatt has one of the most commanding voices in the music business. You’d be lucky to see either of them live, but this Sunday you’ll have the chance to hear them both, in-person for what’s sure to be a fantastic show at the Heights Theater.