Houston Concert Watch 8/4: Cheap Trick, J Balvin and More

J Balvin at Smart Financial Centre in October 2018
Photo by Marco Torres
We have more in-person concerts for your consideration this week, and we hope to see you out there. Cheap Trick Arena Theatre – 08.05
Nearly 50 years since its inception and five years after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cheap Trick has returned with a new album. The group’s 20th, In Another World has received mixed reviews from critics, but that won’t stop fans from showing up in droves to hear the Illinois rockers perform the likes of “I Want You To Want Me,” “Surrender” and “Mighty Wings” live. The iconic outfit will perform at Arena Theatre tomorrow night. Nobody’s Girl McGonigel’s Mucky Duck – 08.06
BettySoo, Grace Pettis and Rebecca Loebe were all solo folk artists before forming Nobody’s Girl. Separately, each of them has won multiple awards – notably “best new folk” at the annual Kerrville Folk Festival – and as a trio, they have combined their talents to deliver some of the best harmony-driven, pop-leaning folk and country that you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing yet. On tour in support of their debut full-length album, Nobody’s Girl will perform at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck on Friday. Uforia Music Festival BBVA Compass Stadium – 08.07
If you don’t feel like dancing, be sure to avoid EaDo this Saturday. J Balvin – the prince of reggaeton – will be performing at BBVA Compass Stadium alongside fellow Latin pop heavy-hitters Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro and more for what is sure to be one of the biggest parties since COVID-19 restrictions were loosened enough to make room for live music again. Jamie Lin Wilson, Jaime Wyatt Heights Theater – 08.08
Jamie Lin Wilson is one of the best singer-songwriters in the independent country scene, and Jaime Wyatt has one of the most commanding voices in the music business. You’d be lucky to see either of them live, but this Sunday you’ll have the chance to hear them both, in-person for what’s sure to be a fantastic show at the Heights Theater.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE...
Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business.
Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.