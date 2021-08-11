Houston Concert Watch 8/11: Brad Paisley, Rise Against and More

Judge Lina Hidalgo last week raised Harris County’s COVID-19 threat level to from “significant” to “severe,” and she urged unvaccinated citizens to stay home. It’s a frustrating development, given the availability of vaccines and their proven efficacy at keeping folks out of the hospital. And then Tuesday it was announced that the Jason Isbell concert was cancelled because the venue couldn't meet his desired COVID restrictions. Here's what's still on tap: The Mountain Goats White Oak Music Hall – 08.12
John Darnielle is nothing if not prolific. Since 2019, the Indiana native has put out four studio albums with his folk band The Mountain Goats, but it’s his latest that might be remembered the best of all. On tour in support of their 20th record Dark In Here, The Mountain Goats will perform at White Oak Music Hall with Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards tomorrow night. Rise Against Bayou Music Center – 08.12
Rise Against have been raging against the machine for more than two decades now, but their latest album, Nowhere Generation, showcases a band as hungry and driven as ever. The seasoned punk rockers are known for their activist lyricism and high-energy tracks, both of which will be on display this Thursday night at Bayou Music Center for the group’s first performance in Houston in more than two years. Brad Paisley Woodlands Pavilion – 08.15
Since 1999, Brad Paisley has sold more than 11 million albums. The West Virginia native also boasts three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Music Awards and another 14 Country Music Association Awards. On tour in support of his forthcoming album, the decorated singer-songwriter will perform at the Woodlands Pavilion with Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe on Sunday.
