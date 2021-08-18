Houston Concert Watch 8/18: Steve Earle, Kesha and More

click to enlarge Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro at Revention Music Center in July 2017 Photo by Jason McElweenie

Given rising COVID-19 case numbers in Harris County, I’ve decided to add streaming options back into this week’s list of concerts. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap through the weekend. Also, if you haven’t already gotten your first vaccine, the county will pay you $100 to do so.Steve Earle began his career in the ‘80s, and originally he was considered a country artist. But over the past three decades and change, the Virginia-born, Texas-raised singer-songwriter has displayed a range unmatched by his contemporaries. Incorporating elements of rock, folk and bluegrass, Earle’s music is as difficult to categorize as it is to overlook. Supported by his longtime band The Dukes, he is scheduled to play at show at the Heights Theater tonight with The Mastersons.Brian Fallon – who rose to prominence as the front man of the bluesy, punk outfit The Gaslight Anthem – has been a solo artist since 2015, when his old band announced an indefinite hiatus. In the six years since, the New Jersey native has released three solo albums, which present a softer, more folksy side of the “45” singer. On Thursday night, Fallon will live-stream an acoustic performance of The Gaslight Anthem's fifth and final recordvia NoonChorus.At the peak of her popularity, Kesha’s career was put on pause as she engaged in a lengthy legal battle with Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, known professionally as Dr. Luke. The “TiK ToK” singer accused her former producer of sexual assault and battery, and Luke responded with a defamation lawsuit. After a five-year silence during which she was legally barred from putting out new music, Kesha released her third studio album, garnering critical acclaim as the singer-songwriter showcased a versatility that was lacking on her first two records. On tour in support of, her fourth, which was released barely a month before COVID-19 all but shuttered the live music industry, Kesha will visit Bayou Music Center on Saturday.Houston will be just the third stop on the “Metal Tour Of The Year,” which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark Megadeth’s first tour in four years and Lamb Of God’s first in support of their latest record, which has garnered quite a bit of fanfare when it was released last year. Both groups have made statements online that, following the lockdowns and quarantines, their co-headlining shows shouldn’t be missed, so expect a rowdy crowd and a loud show. Supported by Trivium and Hatebreed, the two iconic metal outfits will perform in the Woodlands on Sunday night.