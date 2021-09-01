Houston Concert Watch 9/1: New Found Glory, Buzzfest and More

click to enlarge The scene at Buzzfest in 2016 Photo by Christi Vest

A lot of fun shows are coming through Houston this week, and we’ve included a streaming option for anyone who isn’t ready to brave the crowds just yet. Here’s hoping nothing gets canceled. Speaking of which, the Deftones/Gojira concert at White Oak Music Hall on September 7 has been delayed until next April.Between 2006 and 2013, Alaskan indie rockers Portugal. The Man released seven records. Since then, the prolific sextet has released just two, one of which is a live album. Still, the group’s psychedelic pop offerings remain well regarded, even if the band isn’t as productive (or as independent) as they once were. Live-streamed from the Crocodile in Seattle, Portugal. The Man will perform via Flymachine on Wednesday.In the late 1990s, New Found Glory were innovators in the pop-punk scene. While many of their contemporaries leaned more toward a pop sensibility, the Florida-based outfit was incorporating elements of hardcore into their songs. Their self-titled, major-label debut remains an iconic piece of the genre's history, worth listening to for younger fans of Real Friends, Boston Manor and the like. Supported by Less Than Jake, New Found Glory will bring its “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” to White Oak Music Hall on Thursday.Like countless other events, Buzzfest fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this weekend, the festival – sponsored by 94.5 FM The Buzz – will return for another full day of alternative rock. This year’s lineup includes Ayron Jones, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, Candlebox, P.O.D. and co-headliners Chevelle and The Offspring. Saturday should be a sweaty good time.Named for the protagonists in the comics of the same name, Coheed and Cambria blend progressive rock music with riveting narration. Most of the band’s catalog is set in the Amory Wars universe, which parallels a series of comic books penned by front man Claudio Sanchez. Both as a marketing tactic for his graphic novels and as a standalone outfit, Coheed and Cambria has been wildly successful. On tour with The Used, the emo prog-rockers will visit the Woodlands Pavilion on Sunday night.