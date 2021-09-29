Houston Concert Watch 9/29: Willow, Bleachers and More

Good morning, folks. Looks like we’re in for some rain through Sunday, so watch out for flooded streets. Also worth noting, Harris County’s vaccine incentive program ends on Thursday. So anyone who still hasn’t received a vaccine has one more day to receive some free money in exchange for getting the jab. Keep scrolling to see what concerts are coming to Houston this week.A few days before her 10th birthday, Willow Smith released her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a radio- and kid-friendly hit that resembled Rihanna’s early work. More than a decade later, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett is on tour in support of her fourth record, a raucous pop-punk/emo jaunt that boasts features from the likes of Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. The daughter of a Hollywood power couple, Willow will forever be fighting the label of industry plant, but younger fans of the likes of My Chemical Romance and Paramore – both of whom the up-and-coming artist has cited as inspirations – would do well to give her latest record a spin, because it’s a fun listen. See her at White Oak Music Hall tomorrow night.The blues is in Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s blood. Hailing from Clarksdale, Mississippi – the home of the Delta Blues Museum and birthplace of the likes of Sam Cooke – Ingram became interested in the genre after his father showed him a Muddy Waters documentary. The 22-year-old has already received five Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination, and his sophomore album– which was released in July - is already making waves. Supported by The Peterson Brothers, Ingram will perform at the Heights Theater on Friday.Earlier this year, metalcore pioneers August Burns Red celebrated the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio albumwith a live-stream performance of the entire record. The Pennsylvania rockers also re-recorded it with alternate tunings, new solos and guest appearances – including vocals from Fit For A King’s Ryan Kirby and a guitar solo from Periphery’s Misha Mansoor. But live music is back, and the Pennsylvania quintet has returned to the road, meaning fans of the tow-time Grammy-nominated outfit will have a chance to see them in-person at House Of Blues on Sunday.While touring with Fun – the rock outfit that dominated the airwaves in the early 2010s with “We Are Young” and “Some Nights” – multi-instrumentalist Jack Antonoff began writing music for a solo project. Under the stage name Bleachers, Antonoff released his debut album to critical acclaim in 2014. Seven years later, the New Jersey native will bring his tour in support of his third recordto White Oak Music Hall next Tuesday