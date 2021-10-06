Houston Concert Watch 10/6: Manchester Orchestra, Band Of Horses and More

There are quite a few good shows coming to Houston this week, and the forecast is sunny through the weekend to boot. Hope to see you all out there.– Manchester Orchestra’s sixth studio album – is all about finding light in darkness. What began as a concept album about one man’s encounter with the Angel of Death became a sad reality for the band when guitarist Robert McDowell’s father died of cancer. Its dark themes notwithstanding, front man Andy Hull feels that the group’s latest effort is an encouraging and heartening listen. Supported by Foxing and Slothrust, the indie rock darlings will perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.Fans of folk punk won’t want to miss Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes’ co-headlining tour, which visits Bayou Music Center tonight. This one-two punch of iconic rockers should be especially exciting given that it’s the first tour for both acts since COVID-19 all but shuttered the live music business. Get there early to see THICK and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.For more than a decade, Band Of Horses have been a household name. The band’s third record,, received a Grammy nomination in 2010 and was hailed by Q Magazine as “the next great American album,” a claim hard to dispute more than a decade later. The Seattle rockers have only released two albums since –in 2012 andin 2016 – and neither received much praise, but Ben Bridwell’s captivating lyrics continue to bring fans out in droves. See them at House Of Blues tonight.Erykah Badu hasn’t released a proper record since 2010’s. Still, the Dallas native remains a renowned figure in the music industry. Her voice has been favorably compared to Billie Holiday’s, and critics have dubbed her the “queen of neo-soul.” Fans should prioritize tomorrow’s concert at Smart Financial Centre, because Badu has admitted that she isn’t fond of touring, which means she might not visit the Bayou City again any time soon.Modest Mouse have been indie darlings for the better part of 20 years now, ever since “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty” from 2004’smade the band a household name. The Pacific Northwest rockers have only released three albums since, including this year’s, which has been well-received by fans and critics alike. Supported by fellow indie rockers Future Islands, Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at White Oak music Hall on Friday.