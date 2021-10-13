Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Houston Concert Watch 10/13: Maluma, Alice Cooper and More

October 13, 2021 4:00AM

John Mayer at Toyota Center in 2019
John Mayer at Toyota Center in 2019 Photo by Eric Sauseda
What do an iconic psychedelic rock outfit, a reggaeton pop star, a prolific Christian rapper and the Godfather of Shock Rock have in common? They’re all visiting Houston in the next week. Keep scrolling for specifics on the best shows coming to town.
Dead And Company
Woodlands Pavilion – 10.15
Seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer has been friends with Grateful Dead founding member and rhythm guitarist Bob Weir since 2015. Since the pair also shared an affinity for each other’s work, it made sense for them to collaborate musically. What resulted has been dubbed Dead And Company, and it has been one of the most successful touring bands of the past decade. Deadheads and Mayer fans can see the collaborative effort Dead And Company at The Woodlands Pavilion this Friday. Extended guitar solos are to be expected.
Maluma
Smart Financial Centre – 10.17
At the tender age of 16, Juan Luis Londoño – better known by his stage name Maluma – released his debut album Magia, which went on to be certified Gold in his native Colombia. Since then, the reggaeton singer has put out a total of five albums, and his latest outsold his debut within a week of its release. On tour in support of last year’s Papi Juancho, the Latin heartthrob will visit Smart Financial Centre for an evening of urban pop. Bring your earplugs, because this crowd will be loud.
NF
Woodlands Pavilion – 10.17
Largely dismissed by rap critics as an unwelcome Eminem impersonator, Nate Feuerstein – better known as NF – has developed a cult following through lyric-driven melancholy that, despite its despair, uplifts his fans. Like Marshall Mathers, NF uses his turbulent childhood as a muse, but he rarely pokes fun at himself (or others) the way Slim Shady did in his heyday. Instead, Feuerstein endlessly second-guesses his motivations, his talent, the validity of his success and even his faith. In doing so, the oft-overlooked MC offers throngs of despondent listeners a beat to nod their heads to as they work through their own struggles. On tour in support of Clouds (The Mixtape), NF will perform at the Woodlands Pavilion on Sunday.
Alice Cooper
Smart Financial Centre – 10.18
Equal parts musician and showman, Alice Cooper has been antagonizing fans and critics alike for more than half a century now. At 73-years-old, it’s a wonder that the Godfather of Shock Rock is still touring, but if 2019’s performance at the Woodlands Pavilion was any indication, the Detroit native still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Supported by KISS cofounder Ace Frehley, Cooper will perform at Smart Financial Centre on Monday.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation