Houston Concert Watch 10/13: Maluma, Alice Cooper and More

What do an iconic psychedelic rock outfit, a reggaeton pop star, a prolific Christian rapper and the Godfather of Shock Rock have in common? They’re all visiting Houston in the next week. Keep scrolling for specifics on the best shows coming to town.
Dead And Company
Woodlands Pavilion – 10.15
Seven-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer has been friends with Grateful Dead founding member and rhythm guitarist Bob Weir since 2015. Since the pair also shared an affinity for each other’s work, it made sense for them to collaborate musically. What resulted has been dubbed Dead And Company, and it has been one of the most successful touring bands of the past decade. Deadheads and Mayer fans can see the collaborative effort Dead And Company at The Woodlands Pavilion this Friday. Extended guitar solos are to be expected.
Maluma
Smart Financial Centre – 10.17
At the tender age of 16, Juan Luis Londoño – better known by his stage name Maluma – released his debut album Magia, which went on to be certified Gold in his native Colombia. Since then, the reggaeton singer has put out a total of five albums, and his latest outsold his debut within a week of its release. On tour in support of last year’s Papi Juancho, the Latin heartthrob will visit Smart Financial Centre for an evening of urban pop. Bring your earplugs, because this crowd will be loud.
NF
Woodlands Pavilion – 10.17
Largely dismissed by rap critics as an unwelcome Eminem impersonator, Nate Feuerstein – better known as NF – has developed a cult following through lyric-driven melancholy that, despite its despair, uplifts his fans. Like Marshall Mathers, NF uses his turbulent childhood as a muse, but he rarely pokes fun at himself (or others) the way Slim Shady did in his heyday. Instead, Feuerstein endlessly second-guesses his motivations, his talent, the validity of his success and even his faith. In doing so, the oft-overlooked MC offers throngs of despondent listeners a beat to nod their heads to as they work through their own struggles. On tour in support of Clouds (The Mixtape), NF will perform at the Woodlands Pavilion on Sunday.
Alice Cooper
Smart Financial Centre – 10.18
Equal parts musician and showman, Alice Cooper has been antagonizing fans and critics alike for more than half a century now. At 73-years-old, it’s a wonder that the Godfather of Shock Rock is still touring, but if 2019’s performance at the Woodlands Pavilion was any indication, the Detroit native still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Supported by KISS cofounder Ace Frehley, Cooper will perform at Smart Financial Centre on Monday.