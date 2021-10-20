Houston Concert Watch 10/20: Andrea Bocelli, The Beach Boys and More

How ‘bout this weather, huh folks? It’s that time of year in Houston, when sweaters and hoodies emerge from closets to combat temperatures that we Houstonians get made fun of for considering cold. So get outside and enjoy some of the great shows coming to town this week.Despite her affinity for sailing, vocalist Alaina Moore has admitted that she only recently learned how to swim. That might come as a surprise to longtime fans of Tennis, a duo that is well-known for its sea legs, because Moore and her husband Patrick Riley practically live on a boat, and their ethereal dream pop has been linked with water since 2011’s. But the musically-intertwined couple has proven, ten years since they began performing together, that they are still full of as many surprises as they are heartfelt ballads. Supported by Molly Burch, Tennis will perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.Since 1982, Italian opera singer, songwriter and producer Andrea Bocelli has recorded 17 solo studio albums. He has sung for Popes and Presidents, selling tens of millions of record and earning countless awards along the way. In 2019, accompanied by the Houston Symphony, Bocelli visited the Toyota Center for his first performance in the Bayou City in three years. This Thursday, the icon will return to the Bayou City for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined his touring act, so this one shouldn’t be missed.The Beach Boys have written some great songs, 36 of which reached the US Top 40 since the 1960s. The original lineup remains one of the most commercially successful and world-renowned acts of all time but unfortunately, the founding members haven’t played together since a reunion tour celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2012. Still, fans of the California rockers’ iconic sound can see founding member Mike Love and a handful of very talented musicians perform plenty of fan-favorites - including "Surfin' USA" and "I Get Around" - at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston on Saturday.In October 2013, the Jonas Brothers broke up, citing "a deep rift within the band." In an outfit comprising three siblings — Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — disagreements were bound to happen. But six years after the trio broke countless young hearts around the world, they reconciled and releasedin celebration of their their reunion. Two years since, the Jonas Brothers have released a handful of singles that indicate their reconciliation won't be short-lived. Fans can see them this Saturday at the Woodlands Pavilion.