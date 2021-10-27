Houston Concert Watch 10/27: Slipknot, Hobo Johnson and More

This week's concert watch has it all, from pop-punk and metalcore to spoken-word rap and anthems about space. Should be a fun week for live-music fans here in the Bayou City, and I hope to see some of you out there. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.
A Day To Remember
Bayou Music Center – 10.27
A Day To Remember made a name for itself pairing a pop-punk sensibility with metalcore, creating a hybrid sound that appealed to fans of blink-182, Sum 41, August Burns Red and Killswitch Engage alike. The Florida outfit's soaring, sing-along choruses were typically punctuated by dark, booming verses, but their latest release sees the quartet shifting away from its heavier roots, with mixed results. But even if the response to You're Welcome has been mixed, ADTR's live shows remain famous for being one hell of a good time. See them at Bayou Music Center tonight.
Slipknot
Woodlands Pavilion – 10.29
For the better part of 30 years now, Slipknot has represented the bitter bucolic. Birthed in Des Moines, Iowa, and fronted by Corey Taylor and his signature growl, the masked rockers have been a staple in the metal and hardcore scenes for decades. Supported by Killswitch Engage and Fever 333, the nonet will bring its annual Knotfest Roadshow — a mini festival for metalheads around the world that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Friday.
Hobo Johnson
Warehouse Live – 10.31
They say all press is good press, but when Hobo Johnson was accused of making music for incels in 2019, a lot of folks were turned off from his singular voice before ever hearing it. Which is a shame, because Johnson — whose real name is Frank Lopes — is one of the more unique voices in the music industry today. He makes music that's unsettling because of its honesty, straddling the line between comedy and drama. It's a bit melodramatic at times, so if that isn't your cup of tea you can probably skip this one; on the other hand, lovers of spoken word poetry and misfits of any ilk can catch Hobo Johnson's performance at the Warehouse Live this Sunday.
Angels And Airwaves
House Of Blues – 11.01
Angels And Airwaves - the interstellar art rock outfit started by a founding member of the pop-punk outfit blink-182 - just released its first new record since 2014. On Lifeforms, Tom DeLonge made a conscious effort to return to his band's earlier sound while incorporating some new elements like punk and hardcore. The final result has largely appeased critics and longtime fans alike, breathing new life into a group that fell into a creative rut after 2007's I-Empire. Fans of UFOs and tales of unrequited love can see AVA at House of Blues on Monday.