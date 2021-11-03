Houston Concert Watch 11/3: Astroworld Festival, Chvrches and More

Hello, Houston. We’re in for a pretty wild week, concert-wise. If you live near NRG Stadium, you have our sympathies, because that area will be crazy this weekend. But Astroworld Festival won’t be the only live music in town, so keep scrolling to see what else is on tap for the upcoming week.With three studio albums to his name, Houston’s own Travis Scott made a name for himself through his heavily auto-tuned vocals and an ear for experimental beats. The Missouri City native has grown into an ambassador for the Bayou City, and 2018's– which was nominated for a Grammy Award and has been certified quadruple platinum in the US – remains a fan favorite. Scott’s wildly successful Astroworld Festival will return to NRG Park this week, featuring performances from Cactus Jack himself, Tame Impala, Earth Wind & Fire, SZA, Bad Bunny and more. The event is sold out, so expect to pay a high premium for resale tickets if you don’t already have some.The Toadies’ debutwas released to critical acclaim more than 25 years ago. With "Possum Kingdom," the band's most popular single to date, the world was introduced to the Fort Worth rockers' unique blend of vague-yet-ominous lyricism and grungy alt-rock. Paired with The Reverend Horton Heat – whose music combines elements of rock and roll with punk, swing, surf and country – Warehouse Live should be quite a party on Friday night.Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are both legends. Between the two of them, they’ve sold more than 200 million records, won three Grammy Awards and released dozens of chart-topping singles. The two powerhouses have known each other for decades, but they’ve rarely collaborated. Fortunately, fans of both artists will have a chance to hear plenty of hits – from “Hero” and “Cuando Me Enamoro” to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “Vente Pa’ Ca” – at Toyota Center on Friday night.Since 2011, Chvrches have been steadily rising through the ranks of their indie peers. The Scottish trio’s debut,, introduced audiences to the group’s 80s-inspired synth pop, with Lauren Mayberry’s shivering vocals acting as the cherry on top of an already infectious sound. Follow-upsandcemented the band’s standing as one of the best electronic-leaning pop acts of the modern era, and their latest release – which came out this September – is still getting rave reviews as well. On tour in support of, Chvrches will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Tuesday.