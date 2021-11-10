Houston Concert Watch 11/10: Atreyu, Café Tacvba and More

click to enlarge GWAR at House Of Blues in 2010 Photo by Matthew Keever

Over the weekend, at least eight people died and hundreds more were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. I have no words for the tragedy. I only hope you all remember to take care of each other out there. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for this week.For many longtime fans, the departure of Atreyu’s founding member and vocalist Alex Varkatzas in 2020 ended their fandom of the metalcore pioneers. But for better or worse, the group’s eight studio album,, clearly marks the beginning of a new chapter for the seasoned rockers, who have shifted away from their heavier leanings toward a more polished, accessible sound. Fans that remain – and perhaps a few new ones – can see Atreyu perform at Warehouse Live tonight.Since its release in March,has already been certified six-times platinum by the Latin Recording Industry Association of America. Supported by lead single “Tusa” – which saw the Colombian reggaeton star collaborating with rapper Nicki Minaj – Karol G’s third studio album has cemented the pop star’s standing in the music industry. Fans can see her live at Smart Financial Centre tonight.Scarface is rap royalty. The Houston native made a name for himself as a member of the Geto Boys before launching a solo career in 1991. Since then, Scarface has released 11 studio albums and collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Tupac and even Insane Clown Posse. The renowned MC is scheduled to perform at House of Blues on Friday.Some have described GWAR as a mixture of KISS, World Wrestling Entertainment and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, while others have dismissed the heavy metal aliens as nonsense. But even detractors admit that the band's live shows are the stuff of legend. From disemboweling Paris Hilton, castrating Michael Jackson and tearing off Lady Gaga's breasts, the extraterrestrial thrashers’ onstage antics know no bounds.On tour in support of the 30th anniversary of, GWAR will perform at Warehouse Live on Monday. Attendees should wear clothes they don’t mind throwing away afterward, because these shows are known to get messy.Since the late ‘80s, Café Tacvba have been dictating Latin alternative sound. The Mexico city rockers – who have drawn favorable comparisons to the likes of the Red Hot Chili Papers and Radiohead – formed during the heyday of rock en Español, which saw artists combining rock with more traditional Latin sounds. With eight studio albums under their belt, Café Tacvba haven’t been the most prolific outfit in the world, but they’re regularly regarded as one of the best. Fans can see the Grammy Award-winning outfit when they visit Bayou Music Center on Tuesday.