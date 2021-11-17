Houston Concert Watch 11/17: Rufus Du Sol, Harry Styles and More

click to enlarge Black Label Society at House Of Blues in 2019 Photo by Jennifer Lake

Good morning, Houston. The forecast for the upcoming week is perfect, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. The city’s newest music venue opens tomorrow night, and those in attendance would do well to show up early to see the rest of POST Houston, which opened over the weekend. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap this week.Rufus Du Sol have had a busy few years. Since 2013, the Australian alternative-dance group has released four albums, three of which have been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA. On tour in support of their latest, which was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Rufus Du Sol’s Thursday show – which will christen Houston’s newest music venue 713 Music Hall – is already sold out, but fans can catch them again at the same venue on Friday.The combination of horrorcore and Southern hip hop might sound mismatched but, as the older generations always say, the kids aren't all right. Louisiana's $uicideBoy$ combine a morbid vibe with catchy hooks and straightforward lyrics that simultaneously lament and celebrate substance abuse and materialism. If nothing else, Ruby da Cherry and $crim are not afraid to push the envelope regarding their chosen topics. Look no further than "WAR TIME ALL THE TIME," which was written from the perspective of a mass shooter. The hip hop duo performs at White Oak Music Hall on Sunday night.Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde began his solo career in the late ‘90s. Since then, he has released 10 studio albums with the Los Angeles-based biker band Black Label Society. With Ozzy, Wylde focused on speed; with Black Label Society, his sounds are groovier but they maintain the same level of brutality metal fans have come to expect from the iconic guitarist. Fans can see him at Warehouse Live on Sunday night.Harry Styles cut his teeth as a member of One Direction. The boy band put out five albums between 2011 and 2015, and Styles has released two solo records since. His latest, Fine Line, garnered critical acclaim and has been certified double platinum since its release in 2019. Thanks in no small part to the indie pop track “Watermelon Sugar” – which has become a meme on social media – the British icon’s status as a global heartthrob endures. Styles was originally scheduled to perform at Toyota Center in September, but the show was canceled. He returns to Houston on Tuesday.