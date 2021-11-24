Support Us

Houston Concert Watch 11/24: Charley Crockett, Waterparks and More

November 24, 2021 4:00AM

Waterparks' Awsten Knight
Waterparks' Awsten Knight Photo by Cory Garcia
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston. I know a lot of you are traveling this week, but there are plenty of great live music options for anyone who's still in town. Also, if you still haven't taken that frozen turkey out of the freezer, it's probably time. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap this week.
Charley Crockett
White Oak Music Hall - 11.26
Charley Crockett – whose namesake is borrowed from the American folk hero Davy Crockett, whom Charley cites as a distant relative – began his musical career by train-hopping across the United States, performing wherever he could find a barstool and a microphone. The blues-travelin’ Texan eventually settled in Dallas, developing a catalog that now boasts nine albums since 2015, including last year's 10 For Slim and Music City USA. Fans of traditional country can see Crockett perform White Oak Music Hall on Friday night.
Waterparks
House Of Blues - 11.27
Houston’s own Waterparks has had a successful past few years. The trio’s fourth studio album Greatest Hits – which climbed to number 42 on the Billboard 200 back in May – was praised by critics and fans alike for its pop-punk elements – which made the band famous in the first place – and its range, which showcased a band capable of switching genres at will. Fans of sing-along choruses and snarky lyricism can see Waterparks in-person at House Of Blues this Saturday, supported by Arrested Youth and Phem.
Opeth
Smart Financial Centre - 11.28
For the past three decades, Swedish rockers Opeth have been captivating audiences with their genre-hopping abilities. Beginning as a death metal outfit, the group dabbled in psychedelic rock before developing into a thoughtful, extended prog-rock act. Opeth's latest record, In Cauda Venenum - which translates to "Venom in the Tail" - was met with critical acclaim in 2019 and is already regarded by many as their greatest album to date. On tour with Mastodon, the self-declared "most evil band in the world" visits Smart Financial Centre on Sunday.
Silverstein
Warehouse Live - 11.28
Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. More than two decades since their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, A Beautiful Place To Drown, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stall their tour, Silverstein will finally visit Houston's Warehouse Live on Sunday night.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press' music section.
Contact: Matthew Keever

